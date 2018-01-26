बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a6a34264f1c1b80268b67e1","slug":"republic-day-2018-flag-hoisting-program-held-in-parade-ground","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0939\u0930\u093e\u0926\u0942\u0928: \u092a\u0930\u0947\u0921 \u092e\u0948\u0926\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f\u092a\u093e\u0932 \u0927\u094d\u0935\u091c\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0939\u0930\u0923 \u0915\u0930 \u0932\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092a\u0930\u0947\u0921 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0932\u093e\u092e\u0940, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0940 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0924\u0948\u092f\u093e\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
देहरादून: परेड मैदान में राज्यपाल ध्वजारोहरण कर लेंगे परेड की सलामी, देखिए कैसी हुई तैयारियां
न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, देहरादून, Updated Fri, 26 Jan 2018 01:24 AM IST
गणतंत्र दिवस का मुख्य आयोजन परेड ग्राउंड में होगा। देखिए तस्वीरें...
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a6a34264f1c1b80268b67e1","slug":"republic-day-2018-flag-hoisting-program-held-in-parade-ground","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0939\u0930\u093e\u0926\u0942\u0928: \u092a\u0930\u0947\u0921 \u092e\u0948\u0926\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f\u092a\u093e\u0932 \u0927\u094d\u0935\u091c\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0939\u0930\u0923 \u0915\u0930 \u0932\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092a\u0930\u0947\u0921 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0932\u093e\u092e\u0940, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0940 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0924\u0948\u092f\u093e\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a6a34264f1c1b80268b67e1","slug":"republic-day-2018-flag-hoisting-program-held-in-parade-ground","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0939\u0930\u093e\u0926\u0942\u0928: \u092a\u0930\u0947\u0921 \u092e\u0948\u0926\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f\u092a\u093e\u0932 \u0927\u094d\u0935\u091c\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0939\u0930\u0923 \u0915\u0930 \u0932\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092a\u0930\u0947\u0921 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0932\u093e\u092e\u0940, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0940 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0924\u0948\u092f\u093e\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a6a34264f1c1b80268b67e1","slug":"republic-day-2018-flag-hoisting-program-held-in-parade-ground","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0939\u0930\u093e\u0926\u0942\u0928: \u092a\u0930\u0947\u0921 \u092e\u0948\u0926\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f\u092a\u093e\u0932 \u0927\u094d\u0935\u091c\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0939\u0930\u0923 \u0915\u0930 \u0932\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092a\u0930\u0947\u0921 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0932\u093e\u092e\u0940, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0940 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0924\u0948\u092f\u093e\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a6a34264f1c1b80268b67e1","slug":"republic-day-2018-flag-hoisting-program-held-in-parade-ground","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0939\u0930\u093e\u0926\u0942\u0928: \u092a\u0930\u0947\u0921 \u092e\u0948\u0926\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f\u092a\u093e\u0932 \u0927\u094d\u0935\u091c\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0939\u0930\u0923 \u0915\u0930 \u0932\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092a\u0930\u0947\u0921 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0932\u093e\u092e\u0940, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0940 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0924\u0948\u092f\u093e\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a6a34264f1c1b80268b67e1","slug":"republic-day-2018-flag-hoisting-program-held-in-parade-ground","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0939\u0930\u093e\u0926\u0942\u0928: \u092a\u0930\u0947\u0921 \u092e\u0948\u0926\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f\u092a\u093e\u0932 \u0927\u094d\u0935\u091c\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0939\u0930\u0923 \u0915\u0930 \u0932\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092a\u0930\u0947\u0921 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0932\u093e\u092e\u0940, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0940 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0924\u0948\u092f\u093e\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.