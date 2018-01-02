Download App
आपका शहर Close
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttarakhand ›   Dehradun ›   ration card holders will get new facilities on shops
ration card holders will get new facilities on shops
1 of 7

राशनकार्ड धारकों को मिलने जा रही ये खास सुविधा, पढ़कर खिल जाएंगे चेहरे

न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, देहरादून, Updated Tue, 02 Jan 2018 08:10 PM IST
अगर आपके पास भी राशनकार्ड है तो आपको भी यह खास सुविधा मिलने जा रही है। पढ़िए फायदे की खबर...

 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
ration card‬ ‪public distribution system‬‬ ration card holder trivendra singh rawat utility bill common service center

Recommended

Seeing these pictures of cruelity and Humanity
Kanpur

''हैवानियत और इंसानियत'' की ये तस्वीरें देखकर हर किसी की आंख भर आई

2 जनवरी 2018

pnb may close 300 bank branches soon
Dehradun

नए साल में देशभर के PNB ग्राहकों के लिए बुरी खबर, बढ़ जाएगी आपकी टेंशन

2 जनवरी 2018

modi government change income tax rule
Dehradun

मोदी सरकार ने बदला इनकम टैक्स का यह नियम, जिसके बाद अब आपकी खैर नहीं

2 जनवरी 2018

ram rahim meeting with family on new year first day
Chandigarh

नए साल के पहले दिन राम रहीम से मिलने आए बेटा-बेटी व बहू, कह गए बड़ी बात

2 जनवरी 2018

big news for bank account holder
Dehradun

बैंक खाता धारकों के लिए जरूरी खबर, नहीं पढ़ी तो फिर पछताएंगे...

31 दिसंबर 2017

Another big disclosure of Tej Bahadur Yadav
Chandigarh

Exclusive: सेना में खाने को लेकर तेज बहादुर यादव का एक और बड़ा खुलासा

2 जनवरी 2018

More in City & states

rahul gandhi helped lk advani to get proper place to stand on 16th anniversary of parliament attack
Delhi NCR

संसद परिसर में हुआ कुछ ऐसा कि आडवाणी के लिए भीड़ से बाहर आए राहुल और पकड़ लिया उनका हाथ

31 दिसंबर 2017

Reliance jio secret code for call divert on another phone
Dehradun

JIO का नंबर इस्तेमाल करते हैं तो याद कर लें ये दो कोड, मुश्किल समय में होगा बड़ा फायदा

2 जनवरी 2018

unique marriage in punjab, bride farewell in helicopter
Chandigarh

हेलीकॉप्टर से लेने आए थे दुल्हन, तेल हुआ खत्म...फिर ऐसे हुई विदाई

2 जनवरी 2018

aadhaar card link with mobile to phone call new rule
Dehradun

घर बैठे मोबाइल को आधार से लिंक करने का नया तरीका, बस इस नंबर पर करें कॉल

2 जनवरी 2018

dera sacha sauda chief ram rahim weight going down regularly
Chandigarh

127 दिन से जेल में रह रहे राम रहीम का वो सच आया सामने, सोचा भी न होगा

31 दिसंबर 2017

indian army soldier jagsir singh martyr, pakistan violates ceasefire in nowshera sector
Chandigarh

'मैं आ रही हूं, मुझे आखिरी बार शहीद भाई का चेहरा देखना है...फिर करना अंतिम संस्कार'

2 जनवरी 2018

Now apply online for driving licence and vehicle ragistration certificate
Chandigarh

ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस या RC बनवाना है, तो देखिए बदल गया ये बड़ा नियम

2 जनवरी 2018

film actress suhasi dhami in lucknow
Lucknow

जब '42 साल की वेदिका' के प्यार में पागल हो गया 24 साल का ये युवक

28 दिसंबर 2017

Former BSF soldier Tej Bahadur Yadav's new avatar
Chandigarh

सेना में 'रोटी की जंग' छेड़ने वाला जवान तेज बहादुर, अब ये करने को हुआ मजबूर

31 दिसंबर 2017

In new year 2018 horoscope shani dev bad effect on zodiac
Dehradun

2018 में इन राशियों के लिए परेशानी खड़ी करेंगे शनिदेव, जानें आपकी राशि पर कैसा रहेगा असर

28 दिसंबर 2017

good news for employees who has PF account
Dehradun

PF अकाउंट रखने वालों का दिल खुश कर देगी यह खबर, अब मिलेगा बड़ा फायदा

31 दिसंबर 2017

trainee ias officer deepak saxena died in road accident
Delhi NCR

शादी के एक महीने के अंदर ही इस IIS अधिकारी का उजड़ गया संसार, गंवाई जान 

1 जनवरी 2018

palwal: a shocking revelation came about psycho killer who killed 6 people on new years
Delhi NCR

पलवलः एक रात में 6 हत्याएं करने वाले साइको किलर के बारे में पुलिस ने खोला चौंकाने वाला राज

2 जनवरी 2018

state bank of india new rules for customer from 01 january
Dehradun

01 जनवरी से SBI ग्राहकों के लिए बदल गए ये नियम, पढ़ेंगे तो फायदे में रहेंगे

2 जनवरी 2018

hidden benefit of your atm card
Dehradun

आपके ATM कार्ड में है ऐसी सुविधा जो बुरे वक्त में देगी साथ, क्या जानते हैं आप?

2 जनवरी 2018

full story of psycho killer in plawal who killed six people in less then two hour
Delhi NCR

ये है सेना के पूर्व अधिकारी द्वारा की गई 6 हत्याओं का दिल दहला देने वाला सच

2 जनवरी 2018

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.