Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttarakhand ›   Dehradun ›   Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan Latest news: Celebration Like Diwali in uttarakhand, Beautiful Photos

Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan: दीयों की रोशनी से जगमग हुई देवभूमि, रामभक्तों ने घरों में मनाया दीपोत्सव, तस्वीरें...

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, देहरादून, Updated Wed, 05 Aug 2020 09:18 PM IST
Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan Latest news: Celebration Like Diwali in uttarakhand, Beautiful Photos
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
अयोध्या में श्रीराम जन्मभूमि न्यास के भूमि पूजन पर देवभूमि उत्तराखंड में भी दीपोत्सव मनाया गया। लोगों ने रात आठ बजते ही अपने घरों में दीपक जलाकर भगवान राम की पूजा अर्चना की। तस्वीरों में देखिए देवभूमि की रौनक...
ram janm bhoomi ayodhya ram mandir ayodhya अयोध्या राम मंदिर

