बिजली चोरी करने वालों की खैर नहीं, PM मोदी ने कसा शिकंजा

आफताब अजमत/ अमर उजाला, देहरादून, Updated Wed, 07 Feb 2018 02:39 PM IST
प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने ऐसा शिकंजा कस दिया है कि अब बिजली चोरी करने वालों की खैर नहीं होगी। ऊर्जा मंत्रालय देशभर के 32,887 फीडर की ऑनलाइन मॉनिटरिंग कर रहा है। जिसमें चौंकाने वाले आंकड़े सामने आए हैं। उत्तराखंड के 45 विद्युत फीडर पर सबसे अधिक बिजली चोरी हो रही है। इनमें से एक फीडर तो ऐसा भी है, जिस पर 90 प्रतिशत से ऊपर बिजली चोरी हो रही है। 
 
