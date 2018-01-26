अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttarakhand ›   Dehradun ›   open this bank account and get benefits

1000 रुपए के साथ बैंक की इस स्कीम का फायदा उठाइए और बेटी की जिम्मेदारी से छुटकारा पाइए

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, देहरादून, Updated Fri, 26 Jan 2018 03:05 PM IST
open this bank account and get benefits
1 of 10
1000 रुपए के साथ बैंक की स्कीम का फायदा उठाकर आप की बड़ी परेशानी का हल मिलेगा और बेटी के भ​विष्य की चिंता से छुटकारा मिल जाएगा।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
sukanya samriddhi yojana note ban note ban in india old currency ban bank account prime minister narendra modi indian banks

Recommended

padma shri award- know about narayan das maharaj from rajasthan
Jaipur

जानिए इस अनूठे संत के बारे में, जिन्हें मिलेगा पद्मश्री

26 जनवरी 2018

these scheme will make more money
Dehradun

करोड़पति बनने की चाहत है तो पहुंच जाइए डाकघर और कीजिए ये काम

26 जनवरी 2018

10 rupees coin rare photos
Dehradun

क्या देखे हैं आपने 10 रुपए के ऐसे सिक्के, गौर कीजिए मुश्किल वक्त में काम आएगा

26 जनवरी 2018

bsnl republic day offer to link mobile with aadhaar
Dehradun

गणतंत्र दिवस पर BSNL ने ग्राहकों को दी सौगात, जल्दी से उठाएं फायदा

26 जनवरी 2018

latest update about pension
Dehradun

पेंशन के बारे में क्या यह खबर जानते हैं आप, पढ़ लीजिए वरना पड़ेगा भटकना

26 जनवरी 2018

republic day celebration at vidhan bhawan lucknow
Lucknow

REPUBLIC DAY: राज्यपाल रामनाईक ने दी तिरंगे को सलामी, परेड और आकर्षक झांकियों ने मोहा मन, तस्वीरें-

26 जनवरी 2018

More in City & states

Driving Licence Rules Changed
Dehradun

DL बनवाने जा रहे हैं तो पढ़ लें ये खबर, बदले कई नियम अब नहीं होगी कोई परेशानी

26 जनवरी 2018

shani dev and surya bad effect on zodiac
Dehradun

उग्र हुए शनि इन राशियों पर डालेंगे बुरा प्रभाव, इन उपायों से करें बचाव

26 जनवरी 2018

padmaavat one more interesting fact
Dehradun

करणी सेना के साथ अगर ये भी करते विरोध तो नहीं रिलीज होती 'पद़्मावत'!

26 जनवरी 2018

rahul gandhi helped lk advani to get proper place to stand on 16th anniversary of parliament attack
Delhi NCR

संसद परिसर में हुआ कुछ ऐसा कि आडवाणी के लिए भीड़ से बाहर आए राहुल और पकड़ लिया उनका हाथ

22 जनवरी 2018

500 rupees will make you rich
Dehradun

जेब में रखा हुआ 500 का नोट आपको बनाएगा लखपति, बस ये करना होगा

26 जनवरी 2018

69th republic day celebration in sector 17 prade ground chandigarh
Chandigarh

तस्वीरों में देखें चंडीगढ़ में 69वें गणतंत्र दिवस का जश्न, एडवाइजर ने ली सलामी

26 जनवरी 2018

padmaavat famous dialogues
Dehradun

'पद्मावत' के इन डायलॉग्स में सिमटी है पूरी फिल्म, पढ़ेंगे तो भूल नहीं पाएंगे...

26 जनवरी 2018

Republic Day 2018 indo pak warrior living in bad condition
Dehradun

#Republic Day: आज इस हाल में है भारत-पाक युद्ध में दुश्मनों के छक्के छुड़ाने वाला जांबाज

26 जनवरी 2018

padmaavat controversy, history of Chittorgarh, indian queen Rani Padmavati
Chandigarh

'पद्मावत' पर बवाल, असली जड़ चित्तौड़गढ़, जानिए क्या है असली कहानी?

26 जनवरी 2018

big news for policemen and his family
Dehradun

पुलिसकर्मियों और परिजनों को मिला ऐसा तोहफा कि सुनकर नहीं रहेगा खुशी का ठिकाना

26 जनवरी 2018

Ritesh Chhabra, son Of Principal Ritu Chhabra Demands Justice
Chandigarh

प्रिंसिपल हत्याकांड: अब बेटा आया सामने, लेकिन क्यों लगा रहा पीएम मोदी से ये गुहार

26 जनवरी 2018

republic day celebration 2018 in districts of up
Lucknow

शहर से लेकर कस्बों तक शान से लहराया तिरंगा, देखें तस्वीरें

26 जनवरी 2018

2000 rupees note may create big problem for you
Dehradun

2000 रुपए के नोट को लेकर यह खबर बढ़ा देगी टेंशन, ध्यान नहीं दिया तो मुसीबत झेलेंगे

26 जनवरी 2018

Big fraud for get insurance money to dead body alive
Dehradun

यहां मुर्दों को 'जिंदा' कर ऐसे 'कमाते' हैं पैसे, आगे की कहानी उड़ा देगी होश

26 जनवरी 2018

couple dead body found in car in yamunanagar
Chandigarh

जोहड़ की खुदाई चल रही थी कि निकल आई ऐसी चीज, देखकर उड़ गए होश

26 जनवरी 2018

movie padmavat was liked by the audience
Delhi NCR

पद्मावत देखकर निकले दर्शकों ने फिल्म सराहा और बताई विवाद की असल वजह..

26 जनवरी 2018

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.