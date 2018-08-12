शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttarakhand ›   Dehradun ›   next time when you feed medicine to baby keep these things in mind

अगर आप भी अपने बच्चे को खिलाते हैं ये दवा तो इस बात का रखिए ध्यान, वरना...

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बहादराबाद, Updated Sun, 12 Aug 2018 06:37 PM IST
Albendazole
1 of 5
अधिकतर अभिभावक बच्चों को यह दवा खिलाते हैं, लेकिन इसे खिलाते वक्त कुछ बातों का ध्यान रखना जरूरी है। नहीं तो परिणाम गंभीर हो सकते हैं।

 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
albendazole medicine

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

Himachal weather report flood in sarsa river solan wall collapse three died
Shimla

जानलेवा बनी बरसात, नदी में बाढ़, दीवार ढहने से बच्चे समेत तीन की मौत

12 अगस्त 2018

Bahubali
Dehradun

तमाम अटकलों के बीच प्रभास के फैंस के लिए आई बड़ी खबर, यहां होगी 'बाहुबली 3' की शूटिंग

12 अगस्त 2018

रेन डांस पार्टी
Lucknow

‘टिप-टिप बरसा पानी’ थीम पर रेन डांस पार्टी में जमकर मस्ती, फिर कराया बोल्ड फोटोशूट, तस्वीरें

12 अगस्त 2018

विदेशी युवती
Meerut

देसी छोरे पर आया गोरी मेम का दिल, शादी के लिए पीएम मोदी को किया ट्वीट, देखें तस्वीरें

12 अगस्त 2018

फाइल फोटो
Agra

तस्वीरें: यमुना एक्सप्रेसवे पर छह साल में पांच हजार हादसे, चौंकाने वाला है मृतकों का आंकड़ा

12 अगस्त 2018

श्रीनगर में चली मुठभेड़
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: तस्वीरों में देखियें कुछ इस तरह सात घंटे चला श्रीनगर में एनकाउंटर, एक जवान शहीद

12 अगस्त 2018

More in City & states

Advocate general raise concern over regularisation of 16 thousand temporary teachers in Himachal
Shimla

प्रदेश के 16 हजार अस्थायी शिक्षकों को नियमित करने में फंसा पेच

12 अगस्त 2018

रोते बिलखते परिजन
Agra

तस्वीरें: प्रमोशन से पहले छिनी परिवार की खुशियां, सिपाही के सिर को चीर गई दरोगा की गोली

12 अगस्त 2018

बाबा भदेश्वर
Lucknow

बाबा भदेश्वर ने करवाई थी श्रीकृष्ण के बेटे व बाणासुर की बेटी की शादी, अद्भुत है इस मंदिर की कहानी, तस्वीरें

12 अगस्त 2018

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

अभी थमा नहीं है मानसून, अासमान से फिर 'बरसेगी आफत', मौसम विभाग ने दी ये चेतावनी

12 अगस्त 2018

भाजपा नेता के होटल के बाहर से गुजरते अफसर
Agra

तस्वीरें: दो घंटे में अतिक्रमण मुक्त कराया 'आगरा का दिल', भाजपा नेता के होटल के बाहर नजर बचाई

12 अगस्त 2018

sex racket busted in paonta sahib sirmour and nine arrested
Shimla

सेक्स रैकेट का भंडाफोड़, ऐसे चलता था जिस्मफरोशी का धंधा

11 अगस्त 2018

वायरल वीडियो
Chandigarh

Video: सिंगर अमृत मान के नए गाने पर इस लड़की ने किया जबरदस्त भांगड़ा, सोशल मीडिया पर हुई वायरल

12 अगस्त 2018

Paan
Varanasi

स्वतंत्रता दिवस विशेष: जानिए वो किस्सा जब अंग्रेजी हुकूमत ने बनारसी पान को किया था बैन

12 अगस्त 2018

Bilaspur Himachal Pradesh Narrow escape for scooter rider in landslide
Shimla

वीडियो: मौत के मुंह से बाल-बाल बच निकला स्कूटर सवार

12 अगस्त 2018

teej
Dehradun

हरियाली तीज 2018: गर्भवती महिलाएं इस तरह रखें व्रत, जरूर बतरें ये सावधानियां

12 अगस्त 2018

घाटों और मंदिरों के आस पास फहराया था तिरंगा
Varanasi

15 अगस्त विशेष: ऐसी थी बनारस में आजादी की पहली सुबह, जानिए कुछ रोचक बातें

12 अगस्त 2018

azamgarh
Varanasi

आजमगढ़ः मिठाई व्यवसायी की दिनदहाड़े हत्या के विरोध में बाजार बंद, दुकानदारों ने दिया अल्टीमेटम

12 अगस्त 2018

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

15 अगस्त से बदलेगा 11 ट्रेनों का समय, अगर चाहते हैं कि सफर में बाधा न पहुंचे, तो डालें एक नजर

11 अगस्त 2018

mirzapur
Varanasi

केंद्रीय मंत्री अनुप्रिया पटेल के घर बाहर ग्रामीणों का प्रदर्शन, पानी दो या जहर दो के लगाए नारे

12 अगस्त 2018

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

सूर्य ग्रहण आज: जानिए किन राशियों पर पड़ेगा नकारात्मक प्रभाव, भूलकर भी न करें ये कार्य

11 अगस्त 2018

flood
Dehradun

उत्तरांखड में बारिश से मची तबाही की ये तस्वीरें देखने के बाद सूख जाएगा हलक, कांप जाएगी रूह

11 अगस्त 2018

Albendazole
student
doctor
Albendazole
Albendazole

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.