Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttarakhand ›   Dehradun ›   nainital news: water lever increased in kosi river, man stuck between river

नैनीताल : कोसी नदी में अचानक आए उफान से टापू पर फंसा खच्चर वाला, एसडीआरएफ ने दो घंटे बाद निकाला, तस्वीरें

न्यूज़ डेस्क, अमर उजाला, गरमपानी(नैनीताल), Updated Fri, 26 Jun 2020 10:20 AM IST
flood, rain
flood, rain - फोटो : amar ujala
कोसी नदी में उफान आने से एक खच्चर वाला टापू पर फंस गया। आज तड़के वह वहां रेता निकालने के लिए गया कि अचानक पानी बढ़ गया। सूचना पर पहुंची एसडीआरएफ की टीम ने दो घंटे तक चले राहत-बचाव अभियान के बाद उसे सही सलामत टापू से निकाल लिया।
kosi river monsoon 2020 flood in river river over flow

flood, rain
flood, rain - फोटो : amar ujala
flood, rain
flood, rain - फोटो : amar ujala
flood, rain
flood, rain - फोटो : amar ujala
flood, rain
flood, rain - फोटो : amar ujala
- फोटो : ani file photo
