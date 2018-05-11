बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
सचिवालय कूच कर रहे सफाईकर्मियों के सब्र का बांध टूटा तो मचा कोहराम, तस्वीरों में देखें...
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, देहरादून, Updated Fri, 11 May 2018 12:31 PM IST
नगर निगम प्रशासक/डीएम और यूनियन के प्रतिनिधिमंडल के बीच वार्ता विफल होने के बाद सफाई कर्मचारियों का आक्रोश सचिवालय के बाहर फूट पड़ा।
