Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttarakhand ›   Dehradun ›   Lockdown in Uttarakhand: Police Registered 234 FIR, 1383 Arresting and 1535 Vehicle seized

Uttarakhand Lockdown: नियम न मानने वालों पर पुलिस की सख्ती, चार दिन में 1383 गिरफ्तार,1535 वाहन सीज और 234 एफआईआर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, देहरादून, Updated Fri, 27 Mar 2020 05:35 PM IST
Lockdown in Uttarakhand: Police Registered 234 FIR, 1383 Arresting and 1535 Vehicle seized
1 of 5
- फोटो : amar ujala
देशभर में हुए लॉकडाउन के बाद उत्तराखंड का पुलिस विभाग भी मोर्चे पर डटा है। पुलिसकर्मी शहर में चप्पे-चप्पे पर तैनात है। लोगों को सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग और घर में रहने के लिए जागरुक कर रहे हैं। लेकिन इसके बाद भी लोग बाहर निकलने पर बाज नहीं आ रहे हैं।
उत्तराखंड लॉकडाउन uttarakhand lockdown coronavirus coronavirus in india covid 19 uttarakhand news covid 19 in india indian army janta curfew aiims rishikesh

