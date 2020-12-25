शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttarakhand ›   Dehradun ›   kisan andolan in uttarakhand news: udham singh nagar kisan delhi march, police force deployed at rampur border seen photos

Kisan Andolan in Photos : उत्तराखंड से दिल्ली रवाना हुए किसान, कहीं बैरिकेड हटाए तो कहीं तोड़ा पुलिस का घेरा

न्यूज़ डेस्क, अमर उजाला, रुद्रपुर, Updated Fri, 25 Dec 2020 11:36 AM IST
kisan andolan in uttarakhand news: udham singh nagar kisan delhi march, police force deployed at rampur border seen photos
1 of 10
- फोटो : amar ujala
उत्तराखंड के उधमसिंह नगर जिले के काशीपुर, जसपुर और रुद्रपुर से सैकड़ों किसान दिल्ली के लिए निकल पड़े। तस्वीरों में देखें किसान आंदोलन...
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states dehradun udham singh nagar uttarakhand farmers protest farmers protest delhi farmers protest ghaziabad farm bill 2020 farm act 2020

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

पुष्य नक्षत्र
Basti

नए साल को खास बनाएगा शुक्र-पुष्य नक्षत्र का संयोग, जानिए कैसे

25 दिसंबर 2020

Hathras Gang Rape Case
Hathras

हाथरस कांडः करणी सेना के महामंत्री बोले- सीबीआई ने लगाई है गलत चार्जशीट, चारों युवक निर्दोष

25 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
POISON SEASON 2 on ZEE5: अपराध के आसमान पर निकला नया आफताब, थ्रिलर की ये रोशनी दिल खुश कर देगी
Zee 5 poision

POISON SEASON 2 on ZEE5: अपराध के आसमान पर निकला नया आफताब, थ्रिलर की ये रोशनी दिल खुश कर देगी
डॉक्टर से परामर्श लेते जॉन अब्राहम
Varanasi

यूपी: सत्यमेव जयते-2 की शूटिंग के दौरान घायल हुए जॉन अब्राहम, इलाज कराने पहुंचे अस्पताल

25 दिसंबर 2020

लाल चर्च में क्रिसमस के अवसर पर लोगों को संबोधित करते फादर संजय दान ।
Varanasi

Christmas 2020: जगत को तारने चरनी में जन्मे प्रभु यीशु, गीत-संगीत के साथ लोगों ने किया याद

25 दिसंबर 2020

नववर्ष में नहीं करना पड़ेगा वित्तीय समस्याओं का सामना ! आज ही बुक करें मुंबई के महालक्ष्मी मंदिर में पूजन
Puja

नववर्ष में नहीं करना पड़ेगा वित्तीय समस्याओं का सामना ! आज ही बुक करें मुंबई के महालक्ष्मी मंदिर में पूजन
गाजीपुर हादसा: राख में तब्दील झोपड़ी
Ghazipur

यूपी के गाजीपुर में दर्दनाक हादसा: बाहर बचाओ-बचाओ चिल्ला रहा था पिता, अंदर जल रहे थे मासूम बच्चे

25 दिसंबर 2020

Christmas Day 2020
Gorakhpur

तस्वीरें: क्रिसमस पर छोड़े पटाखे, केक काटे और गूंज उठा मेरा प्रभु जन्मा, प्यारा प्रभु जन्मा...

25 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
- फोटो : amar ujala
- फोटो : amar ujala
- फोटो : amar ujala
- फोटो : amar ujala
- फोटो : amar ujala
- फोटो : amar ujala
- फोटो : amar ujala
- फोटो : amar ujala
- फोटो : amar ujala
- फोटो : amar ujala
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X