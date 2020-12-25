बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5fe57c9b8ebc3e3eae6eeb9f","slug":"kisan-andolan-in-uttarakhand-news-udham-singh-nagar-kisan-delhi-march-police-force-deployed-at-rampur-border-seen-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Kisan Andolan in Photos : \u0909\u0924\u094d\u0924\u0930\u093e\u0916\u0902\u0921 \u0938\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u0930\u0935\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0915\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0928, \u0915\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092c\u0948\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u0921 \u0939\u091f\u093e\u090f \u0924\u094b \u0915\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u093e \u0918\u0947\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Kisan Andolan in Photos : उत्तराखंड से दिल्ली रवाना हुए किसान, कहीं बैरिकेड हटाए तो कहीं तोड़ा पुलिस का घेरा
न्यूज़ डेस्क, अमर उजाला, रुद्रपुर, Updated Fri, 25 Dec 2020 11:36 AM IST
उत्तराखंड के उधमसिंह नगर जिले के काशीपुर, जसपुर और रुद्रपुर से सैकड़ों किसान दिल्ली के लिए निकल पड़े। तस्वीरों में देखें किसान आंदोलन...
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5fe57c9b8ebc3e3eae6eeb9f","slug":"kisan-andolan-in-uttarakhand-news-udham-singh-nagar-kisan-delhi-march-police-force-deployed-at-rampur-border-seen-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Kisan Andolan in Photos : \u0909\u0924\u094d\u0924\u0930\u093e\u0916\u0902\u0921 \u0938\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u0930\u0935\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0915\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0928, \u0915\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092c\u0948\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u0921 \u0939\u091f\u093e\u090f \u0924\u094b \u0915\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u093e \u0918\u0947\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5fe57c9b8ebc3e3eae6eeb9f","slug":"kisan-andolan-in-uttarakhand-news-udham-singh-nagar-kisan-delhi-march-police-force-deployed-at-rampur-border-seen-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Kisan Andolan in Photos : \u0909\u0924\u094d\u0924\u0930\u093e\u0916\u0902\u0921 \u0938\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u0930\u0935\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0915\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0928, \u0915\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092c\u0948\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u0921 \u0939\u091f\u093e\u090f \u0924\u094b \u0915\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u093e \u0918\u0947\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5fe57c9b8ebc3e3eae6eeb9f","slug":"kisan-andolan-in-uttarakhand-news-udham-singh-nagar-kisan-delhi-march-police-force-deployed-at-rampur-border-seen-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Kisan Andolan in Photos : \u0909\u0924\u094d\u0924\u0930\u093e\u0916\u0902\u0921 \u0938\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u0930\u0935\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0915\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0928, \u0915\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092c\u0948\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u0921 \u0939\u091f\u093e\u090f \u0924\u094b \u0915\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u093e \u0918\u0947\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5fe57c9b8ebc3e3eae6eeb9f","slug":"kisan-andolan-in-uttarakhand-news-udham-singh-nagar-kisan-delhi-march-police-force-deployed-at-rampur-border-seen-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Kisan Andolan in Photos : \u0909\u0924\u094d\u0924\u0930\u093e\u0916\u0902\u0921 \u0938\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u0930\u0935\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0915\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0928, \u0915\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092c\u0948\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u0921 \u0939\u091f\u093e\u090f \u0924\u094b \u0915\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u093e \u0918\u0947\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5fe57c9b8ebc3e3eae6eeb9f","slug":"kisan-andolan-in-uttarakhand-news-udham-singh-nagar-kisan-delhi-march-police-force-deployed-at-rampur-border-seen-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Kisan Andolan in Photos : \u0909\u0924\u094d\u0924\u0930\u093e\u0916\u0902\u0921 \u0938\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u0930\u0935\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0915\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0928, \u0915\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092c\u0948\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u0921 \u0939\u091f\u093e\u090f \u0924\u094b \u0915\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u093e \u0918\u0947\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5fe57c9b8ebc3e3eae6eeb9f","slug":"kisan-andolan-in-uttarakhand-news-udham-singh-nagar-kisan-delhi-march-police-force-deployed-at-rampur-border-seen-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Kisan Andolan in Photos : \u0909\u0924\u094d\u0924\u0930\u093e\u0916\u0902\u0921 \u0938\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u0930\u0935\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0915\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0928, \u0915\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092c\u0948\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u0921 \u0939\u091f\u093e\u090f \u0924\u094b \u0915\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u093e \u0918\u0947\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5fe57c9b8ebc3e3eae6eeb9f","slug":"kisan-andolan-in-uttarakhand-news-udham-singh-nagar-kisan-delhi-march-police-force-deployed-at-rampur-border-seen-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Kisan Andolan in Photos : \u0909\u0924\u094d\u0924\u0930\u093e\u0916\u0902\u0921 \u0938\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u0930\u0935\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0915\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0928, \u0915\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092c\u0948\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u0921 \u0939\u091f\u093e\u090f \u0924\u094b \u0915\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u093e \u0918\u0947\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5fe57c9b8ebc3e3eae6eeb9f","slug":"kisan-andolan-in-uttarakhand-news-udham-singh-nagar-kisan-delhi-march-police-force-deployed-at-rampur-border-seen-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Kisan Andolan in Photos : \u0909\u0924\u094d\u0924\u0930\u093e\u0916\u0902\u0921 \u0938\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u0930\u0935\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0915\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0928, \u0915\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092c\u0948\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u0921 \u0939\u091f\u093e\u090f \u0924\u094b \u0915\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u093e \u0918\u0947\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5fe57c9b8ebc3e3eae6eeb9f","slug":"kisan-andolan-in-uttarakhand-news-udham-singh-nagar-kisan-delhi-march-police-force-deployed-at-rampur-border-seen-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Kisan Andolan in Photos : \u0909\u0924\u094d\u0924\u0930\u093e\u0916\u0902\u0921 \u0938\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u0930\u0935\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0915\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0928, \u0915\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092c\u0948\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u0921 \u0939\u091f\u093e\u090f \u0924\u094b \u0915\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u093e \u0918\u0947\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5fe57c9b8ebc3e3eae6eeb9f","slug":"kisan-andolan-in-uttarakhand-news-udham-singh-nagar-kisan-delhi-march-police-force-deployed-at-rampur-border-seen-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Kisan Andolan in Photos : \u0909\u0924\u094d\u0924\u0930\u093e\u0916\u0902\u0921 \u0938\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u0930\u0935\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0915\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0928, \u0915\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092c\u0948\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u0921 \u0939\u091f\u093e\u090f \u0924\u094b \u0915\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u093e \u0918\u0947\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
- फोटो : amar ujala
© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
अमर उजाला प्लस के सदस्य बनें और विशिष्ट अनुभव पाएं
X
अमर उजाला प्लस
अमर उजाला प्लस के सदस्य बनें और विशिष्ट अनुभव पाएं
DISMISS