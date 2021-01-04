शहर चुनें
Kisan Andolan : गाजीपुर बॉर्डर पर चल रहे किसान आंदोलन में खूब गूंज रहे जनकवि बल्ली सिंह चीमा के गीत

Kisan Andolan : गाजीपुर बॉर्डर पर चल रहे किसान आंदोलन में खूब गूंज रहे जनकवि बल्ली सिंह चीमा के गीत

न्यूज़ डेस्क, अमर उजाला, रुद्रपुर, Updated Mon, 04 Jan 2021 11:18 AM IST
किसानों को रोकने के लिए सड़क पर तैनात पुलिस
1 of 5
किसानों को रोकने के लिए सड़क पर तैनात पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला (File Photo)
गाजीपुर बॉर्डर पर चल रहे किसान आंदोलन में बारिश ने खलल डाल दिया। बारिश से बचने के लिए टेंटों में रहे किसानों का जोश चर्चित जनकवि बल्ली सिंह चीमा ने स्वरचित जनगीतों को गाकर बढ़ाया। चीमा ने कहा कि अब किसान काले कानूनों को रद्द कराकर ही मानेंगे।
 
city & states dehradun farmers protest farm bill 2020 farm act 2020 kisan andolan

किसानों को रोकने के लिए सड़क पर तैनात पुलिस
किसानों को रोकने के लिए सड़क पर तैनात पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला (File Photo)
दिल्ली बॉर्डर पहुंचे उत्तराखंड के किसान
दिल्ली बॉर्डर पहुंचे उत्तराखंड के किसान - फोटो : अमर उजाला (file photo)
किसानों को रोकने के लिए सड़क पर तैनात पुलिस
किसानों को रोकने के लिए सड़क पर तैनात पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला (file photo)
प्रदर्शन करते किसान
प्रदर्शन करते किसान - फोटो : पीटीआई (File Photo)
किसानों का आंदोलन
किसानों का आंदोलन - फोटो : पीटीआई (File Photo)
