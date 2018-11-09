बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5be50f99bdec2269b73171e1","slug":"kedarnath-dham-door-closed-for-winter-2018","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0902\u0926 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0926\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0926\u0936 \u091c\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0930\u094d\u0924\u093f\u0932\u093f\u0902\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0936\u093e\u092e\u093f\u0932 \u0915\u0947\u0926\u093e\u0930\u0928\u093e\u0925 \u0927\u093e\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u092a\u093e\u091f, \u092a\u093e\u0935\u0928 \u092a\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u091d\u0932\u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बंद हुए द्वादश ज्योर्तिलिंगों में शामिल केदारनाथ धाम के कपाट, पावन पल की झलकियां तस्वीरों में...
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, देहरादून, Updated Fri, 09 Nov 2018 10:10 AM IST
भैयादूज के दिन आज सुबह शुभ मुहूर्त में भगवान केदारनाथ के पवित्र धाम के कपाट शीतकाल के लिए बंद कर दिए गए। अब अगले छह माह तक बाबा ओंकारेश्वर मंदिर में विराजमान रहेंगे।
