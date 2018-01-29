अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttarakhand ›   Dehradun ›   important information about tax in budget 2018

टैक्स को लेकर हैं मन में कई सवाल, तो बस एक क्लिक में जाानिए कहां क्या होगा बदलाव

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, देहरादून, Updated Mon, 29 Jan 2018 01:56 PM IST
important information about tax in budget 2018
1 of 9
नए वित्तीय वर्ष में टैक्स को लेकर लोगों के मन में कई तरह के सवाल हैं। तो बस एक क्लिक में जानिए कहां कैसा लगेगा टैक्स..
अगली स्लाइड देखें
budget 2018 budget live trivander sarkar big decision tax new tax slab electricity bill water bill pm modi tax free budget

Recommended

After very long time varanasi beniabag coverd with red flag
Varanasi

अरसे बाद लाल झंडे से पटा बनारस का बेनियाबाग, पूर्वांचल की सियासत में बदलाव का संकेत

29 जनवरी 2018

important information for train passengers
Dehradun

ट्रेन पैसेंजर्स के ​लिए सबसे जरूरी खबर, नहीं दिया ध्यान तो सफर में करना पड़ेगा 'Suffer'

29 जनवरी 2018

gangster vicky gounder encounter by punjab police
Chandigarh

Pics: बेटे का सिर गोद में रख मां ने कही ऐसी बात, सुनकर फूट-फूट कर रोई बहनें

29 जनवरी 2018

income tax slab will create problem
Dehradun

इनकम टैक्स को लेकर बढ़ने वाली हैं मुश्किलें, इन्हें हो सकता है बड़ा नुकसान

29 जनवरी 2018

beauty experts gave tips for skin and hair
Lucknow

सफेद बालों से हैं परेशान तो एक चम्मच तिल करेगा चमत्कार, मड थेरेपी देगा चेहरे पर निखार

29 जनवरी 2018

gangster vicky gounder was ready to do work for pakistan agency isi
Chandigarh

एनकाउंटर न होता तो क्या करने वाला था गैंगस्टर विक्की गौंडर, जानकर उड़ जाएंगे होश

29 जनवरी 2018

More in City & states

income tax act can make you Millionaire
Dehradun

इनकम टैक्स भरते हैं तो यह नियम आपको बना देगा 2 करोड़ का मालिक

29 जनवरी 2018

2018 first lunar eclipse bad effect for next 30 days
Dehradun

2018 का पहला चंद्रग्रहण इन राशियों के लिए लाया बेहद बुरी खबर, पढ़िए और सतर्क रहिए

29 जनवरी 2018

these players from up in ipl auction 2018
Kanpur

IPL 2018: बल्ले और गेंद से धमाल मचाने वाले यूपी के "नवरत्न", इन पर दांव लगाने की ये है वजह

29 जनवरी 2018

you should alert about sim card
Dehradun

सिम कार्ड में है कुछ ऐसा जो आपको पहुंचा सकता है नुकसान

29 जनवरी 2018

Exemption from toll tax for light vehicles on Expressway as soon as SP becomes government
Kanpur

क्या 'अखिलेश का ये वादा' लोकसभा चुनाव के पहले बीजेपी के सामने खड़ी करेगा नई चुनौती!

29 जनवरी 2018

delhi court orders who having tattoo on body may loose chance to air force job but some are exempted
Delhi NCR

अगर आपके शरीर पर है टैटू तो नहीं म‌िलेगी वायु सेना में नौकरी, जान‌िए क‌िसे म‌िली है छूट

29 जनवरी 2018

Indian Premier League 2018 Barinder Sran auctioned by Kings XI Punjab
Chandigarh

डेब्यू मैच में खतरनाक रिकॉर्ड बनाया, अब प्रिटी जिंटा ने बना दिया करोड़पति, जानें कौन?

29 जनवरी 2018

important information for train passengers about new facility
Dehradun

यात्रीगण कृपया ध्यान दें, इस नई सुविधा से मिलने वाला है आपको बड़ा फायदा

29 जनवरी 2018

rohit verma interview on prime minister narendra modi dressing sense
Chandigarh

प्रधानमंत्री मोदी का एक सीक्रेट जानिए, ये शख्स उनके बारे में बहुत कुछ बता रहा है

29 जनवरी 2018

illegal mining of mountains in mahoba uttarpradesh
Kanpur

सत्ता की हनक के आगे घुटने टेकता प्रशासन और धड़ल्ले से लुटते पहाड़, कुछ ऐसी कहानी है इस जिले की

29 जनवरी 2018

big news for bank account holder
Dehradun

बैंक खाता धारकों के लिए जरूरी खबर, नहीं पढ़ी तो फिर पछताएंगे...

29 जनवरी 2018

Baba ramdev offer ten thousand jobs in patanjali
Dehradun

बेरोजगारों को बाबा रामदेव दे रहे मौका, नौकरी चाहिए तो जल्दी से पढ़ें यह खबर

29 जनवरी 2018

gangster vicky gounder funeral, killed in police encounter
Chandigarh

मां और बहनों ने सेहरा सजाया, तब चली विक्की गौंडर की शवयात्रा, देखिए तस्वीरें

29 जनवरी 2018

Link aadhaar to your gas connections hurry
Dehradun

रसोई गैस उपभोक्ताओं के सामने खड़ी होने वाली है मुसीबत, बचने के लिए जल्दी करें यह काम

29 जनवरी 2018

Raju Shrivastav In Navaratna of campaign of Swachch Bharat Abhiyan
Kanpur

अमिताभ बच्चन, प्रियंका चोपड़ा जैसे कलाकारों संग मिलकर राजू श्रीवास्तव जगाएंगे स्वच्छता की अलख

29 जनवरी 2018

union budget 2018 public expectations
Dehradun

बजट 2018-19: मोदी सरकार से जनता को है इन खास तोहफों की आस

29 जनवरी 2018

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.