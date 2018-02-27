शहर चुनें

होली 2018: ग्रहों के हिसाब से लगाएंगे रंग तो शुभ होगी होली

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, देहरादून, Updated Tue, 27 Feb 2018 03:41 PM IST
होली पर रंगों का विशेष महत्व होता है। जहां रंग खेलकर बैर भुलाए जाते हैं वहीं एक-दूसरे को रंग लगाकर खुशी और संपन्न जीवन की शुभकामनाएं भी दी जाती हैं। लेकिन ज्योतिषियों की मानें तो अगर हम अपने ग्रहों के अनुसार रंगों से होली खेलें तो और भी शुभ होगा।
 
holi holi 2018 zodiac astrology

