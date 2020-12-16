शहर चुनें
हरिद्वार: कृषि कानूनों के समर्थन में किसानों संग ट्रैक्टर पर सवार होकर निकले भाजपा विधायक, तस्वीरें...

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, हरिद्वार, Updated Wed, 16 Dec 2020 09:06 PM IST
Haridwar Latest News: BJP MLA Riding on tractor with farmers in support of Farm Act 2020 Photos
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
हरिद्वार में भाजपा विधायकों ने कृषि कानूनों के समर्थन में ट्रैक्टर ट्राली में आए किसानों को साथ लेकर रैली निकाली। इस दौरान भाजपा विधायक कुंवर प्रणव सिंह चैंपियन और विधायक प्रदीप बत्रा भी ट्रैक्टर पर सवार होकर रैली के लिए निकले।  
