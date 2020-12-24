शहर चुनें
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttarakhand ›   Dehradun ›   Haridwar Girl Sexual Assault And Murder Case: Detailed Postmortem Report Revealed Truth

हरिद्वार: पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट में हुआ खुलासा, पहले दुष्कर्म और फिर गला दबाकर की थी मासूम की हत्या

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, हरिद्वार, Updated Thu, 24 Dec 2020 07:56 PM IST
Haridwar Girl Sexual Assault And Murder Case: Detailed Postmortem Report Revealed Truth
1 of 5
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
हरिद्वार में 11 साल की मासूम की पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट से खुलासा हुआ है कि दुष्कर्म के बाद गला दबाकर उसकी हत्या की गई थी। रिपोर्ट में शरीर पर चोट के कोई निशान नहीं मिलने का जिक्र किया गया है। अंदरूनी अंगों में निशान मिले हैं। 
city & states dehradun haridwar national uttarakhand crime uttarakhand police sexual assault murder

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

