गुरेज सेक्टर में शहीद हुए जांबाज का पार्थिव शरीर घर पहुंचा तो हाथ में तिरंगा लिए उमड़ा हुजूम
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, ऋषिकेश, Updated Wed, 08 Aug 2018 08:14 PM IST
गुरेज सेक्टर में शहीद हुए भारतीय सेना के वीर का पार्थिव शरीर बुधवार की शाम ऋषिकेश के गुमानीवाला पहुंचा तो हाथ में तिरंगा लिए भीड़ उमड़ पड़ी। शहदी के अंतिम दर्शनों के लिए लोग भारी संख्या में पहुंचे।
