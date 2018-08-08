शहर चुनें

गुरेज सेक्टर में शहीद हुए जांबाज का पार्थिव शरीर घर पहुंचा तो हाथ में तिरंगा लिए उमड़ा हुजूम

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, ऋषिकेश, Updated Wed, 08 Aug 2018 08:14 PM IST
hameer singh
1 of 6
गुरेज सेक्टर में शहीद हुए भारतीय सेना के वीर का पार्थिव शरीर बुधवार की शाम ऋषिकेश के गुमानीवाला पहुंचा तो हाथ में तिरंगा लिए भीड़ उमड़ पड़ी। शहदी के अंतिम दर्शनों के लिए लोग भारी संख्या में पहुंचे।
gurez encounter martyr hameer singh pokhariyal indian army

