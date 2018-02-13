बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a82f4114f1c1b90268b9f06","slug":"frost-warning-in-uttarakhand-with-rain-and-snowfall","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093e\u0935\u0927\u093e\u0928! \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092d\u092f\u0902\u0915\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u0932\u093e, \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0936 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0939\u093e\u0921\u093c \u0915\u0902\u092a\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0920\u0902\u0921","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सावधान! यहां पड़ने वाला है भयंकर पाला, बारिश से बढ़ेगी हाड़ कंपाने वाली ठंड
न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, देहरादून, Updated Tue, 13 Feb 2018 08:03 PM IST
मौसम विभाग ने प्रदेश में भयंकर पाले की चेतावनी जारी की है। साथ ही बारिश से हाड़ कंपाने वाली ठंड होगी।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a82f4114f1c1b90268b9f06","slug":"frost-warning-in-uttarakhand-with-rain-and-snowfall","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093e\u0935\u0927\u093e\u0928! \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092d\u092f\u0902\u0915\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u0932\u093e, \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0936 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0939\u093e\u0921\u093c \u0915\u0902\u092a\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0920\u0902\u0921","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a82f4114f1c1b90268b9f06","slug":"frost-warning-in-uttarakhand-with-rain-and-snowfall","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093e\u0935\u0927\u093e\u0928! \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092d\u092f\u0902\u0915\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u0932\u093e, \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0936 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0939\u093e\u0921\u093c \u0915\u0902\u092a\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0920\u0902\u0921","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a82f4114f1c1b90268b9f06","slug":"frost-warning-in-uttarakhand-with-rain-and-snowfall","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093e\u0935\u0927\u093e\u0928! \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092d\u092f\u0902\u0915\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u0932\u093e, \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0936 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0939\u093e\u0921\u093c \u0915\u0902\u092a\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0920\u0902\u0921","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a82f4114f1c1b90268b9f06","slug":"frost-warning-in-uttarakhand-with-rain-and-snowfall","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093e\u0935\u0927\u093e\u0928! \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092d\u092f\u0902\u0915\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u0932\u093e, \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0936 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0939\u093e\u0921\u093c \u0915\u0902\u092a\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0920\u0902\u0921","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a82f4114f1c1b90268b9f06","slug":"frost-warning-in-uttarakhand-with-rain-and-snowfall","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093e\u0935\u0927\u093e\u0928! \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092d\u092f\u0902\u0915\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u0932\u093e, \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0936 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0939\u093e\u0921\u093c \u0915\u0902\u092a\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0920\u0902\u0921","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.