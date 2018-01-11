बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a56e7994f1c1b1c1b8b4635","slug":"first-lunar-eclipse-of-2018-do-not-do-these-things","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0928\u0935\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0939\u0932\u093e \u091a\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0939\u0923, \u0905\u0917\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092f\u0939 \u0917\u0932\u0924\u0940 \u0924\u094b \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0905\u0936\u0941\u092d \u092a\u094d\u0930\u092d\u093e\u0935","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
जनवरी में पड़ेगा साल का पहला चंद्रग्रहण, अगर करेंगे यह गलती तो होगा अशुभ प्रभाव
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, देहरादून, Updated Thu, 11 Jan 2018 10:00 AM IST
साल 2018 का पहला चंद्र ग्रहण जनवरी को माघ माह की पूर्णिमा के दिन दिखाई देगा। लेकिन इस दिन आपको जरा संभलकर रहना होगा।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
कॉमेंट करें
{"_id":"5a56e7994f1c1b1c1b8b4635","slug":"first-lunar-eclipse-of-2018-do-not-do-these-things","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0928\u0935\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0939\u0932\u093e \u091a\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0939\u0923, \u0905\u0917\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092f\u0939 \u0917\u0932\u0924\u0940 \u0924\u094b \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0905\u0936\u0941\u092d \u092a\u094d\u0930\u092d\u093e\u0935","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a56e7994f1c1b1c1b8b4635","slug":"first-lunar-eclipse-of-2018-do-not-do-these-things","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0928\u0935\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0939\u0932\u093e \u091a\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0939\u0923, \u0905\u0917\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092f\u0939 \u0917\u0932\u0924\u0940 \u0924\u094b \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0905\u0936\u0941\u092d \u092a\u094d\u0930\u092d\u093e\u0935","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a56e7994f1c1b1c1b8b4635","slug":"first-lunar-eclipse-of-2018-do-not-do-these-things","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0928\u0935\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0939\u0932\u093e \u091a\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0939\u0923, \u0905\u0917\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092f\u0939 \u0917\u0932\u0924\u0940 \u0924\u094b \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0905\u0936\u0941\u092d \u092a\u094d\u0930\u092d\u093e\u0935","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a56e7994f1c1b1c1b8b4635","slug":"first-lunar-eclipse-of-2018-do-not-do-these-things","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0928\u0935\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0939\u0932\u093e \u091a\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0939\u0923, \u0905\u0917\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092f\u0939 \u0917\u0932\u0924\u0940 \u0924\u094b \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0905\u0936\u0941\u092d \u092a\u094d\u0930\u092d\u093e\u0935","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a56e7994f1c1b1c1b8b4635","slug":"first-lunar-eclipse-of-2018-do-not-do-these-things","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0928\u0935\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0939\u0932\u093e \u091a\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0939\u0923, \u0905\u0917\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092f\u0939 \u0917\u0932\u0924\u0940 \u0924\u094b \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0905\u0936\u0941\u092d \u092a\u094d\u0930\u092d\u093e\u0935","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a56e7994f1c1b1c1b8b4635","slug":"first-lunar-eclipse-of-2018-do-not-do-these-things","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0928\u0935\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0939\u0932\u093e \u091a\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0939\u0923, \u0905\u0917\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092f\u0939 \u0917\u0932\u0924\u0940 \u0924\u094b \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0905\u0936\u0941\u092d \u092a\u094d\u0930\u092d\u093e\u0935","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a56e7994f1c1b1c1b8b4635","slug":"first-lunar-eclipse-of-2018-do-not-do-these-things","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0928\u0935\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0939\u0932\u093e \u091a\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0939\u0923, \u0905\u0917\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092f\u0939 \u0917\u0932\u0924\u0940 \u0924\u094b \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0905\u0936\u0941\u092d \u092a\u094d\u0930\u092d\u093e\u0935","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.