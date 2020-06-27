शहर चुनें
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttarakhand ›   Dehradun ›   Coronavirus in Uttarakhand: Dehradun City and market closed, Road Empty, See photos

देहरादून में कोरोना पर ऐसे काबू पाने की कोशिश, सड़कों पर पसरा सन्नाटा, घरों में कैद हुए लोग, तस्वीरें...

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, देहरादून, Updated Sat, 27 Jun 2020 03:17 PM IST
Coronavirus in Uttarakhand: Dehradun City and market closed, Road Empty, See photos
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
कोरोना संक्रमण के चलते देहरादून में शनिवार और रविवार की साप्ताहिक बंदी सरकार ने बरकरार रखी है। बंदी का ऐसा असर रहा कि शनिवार को सड़कों पर सन्नाटा पसरा रहा। लोग घरों में ही कैद रहे और सड़क पर बस पहरा देती पुलिस नजर आई।
