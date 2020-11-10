शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttarakhand ›   Dehradun ›   Chardham yatra 2020 Latest news: Kedarnath Kshetrapal Bhairavnath temple Doors closed

बाबा केदार के क्षेत्रपाल भैरवनाथ मंदिर के कपाट हुए बंद, देवता ने अवतरित होकर भक्तों को दिया आशीर्वाद

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, रुद्रप्रयाग, Updated Tue, 10 Nov 2020 08:36 PM IST
Chardham yatra 2020 Latest news: Kedarnath Kshetrapal Bhairavnath temple Doors closed
1 of 5
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
केदारनाथ में बाबा केदार के क्षेत्रपाल के रूप में पूजनीय भगवान भकुंट भैरवनाथ के कपाट विधि-विधान के साथ शीतकाल के लिए बंद कर दिए गए हैं। केदारनाथ धाम के कपाट 16 नवंबर को सुबह 5.30 बजे शीतकाल के लिए बंद कर दिए जाएंगे।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states dehradun national rudraprayag uttarakhand bhairavnath temple kedarnath dham chardham yatra chardham yatra 2020 भैरवनाथ मंदिर केदारनाथ धाम

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

टूंडला से भाजपा प्रत्याशी प्रेमपाल सिंह धनगर जीते
Agra

UP By-Election Result 2020: टूंडला में फिर खिला 'कमल', जीत के जश्न में डूबे भाजपाई

10 नवंबर 2020

चिराग पासवान
Bihar

रुपहले पर्दे पर नहीं चला चिराग का जादू, राजनीति में भी पासवान को जमीन की तलाश

10 नवंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
इस फेस्टिव सीजन मर्सडीज बेंज के साथ अनलॉक करें खुशियां
Mercedes Benz

इस फेस्टिव सीजन मर्सडीज बेंज के साथ अनलॉक करें खुशियां
हिमाचल कैबिनेट बैठक
Himachal Pradesh

वाहनों पर टोकन टैक्स घटाया, 240 पदों को भरने की मंजूरी, धर्मशाला में होगा विस शीतकालीन सत्र, जानें कैबिनेट के बड़े फैसले

10 नवंबर 2020

Prayagraj News : झूंसी के छतनाग में हिस्ट्रीशीटर अशोक यादव के मकान को ध्वस्त करता पीडीए का बुलडोजर।
Prayagraj

झूंसी में हिस्ट्रीशीटर अशोक यादव के मकान पर चला पीडीए का बुलडोजर, जमींदोज

10 नवंबर 2020

आज ही बनवाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली, जानें बदलती ग्रहों की स्थिति किस प्रकार करेगी आपको प्रभावित!
Kundali

आज ही बनवाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली, जानें बदलती ग्रहों की स्थिति किस प्रकार करेगी आपको प्रभावित!
जीत का प्रमाणपत्र लेते हुए भाजपा के प्रेमपाल सिंह धनगर
Agra

UP By-Election Result 2020: जीत पर बोले भाजपा के प्रेमपाल- जनता के विश्वास को टूटने नहीं देंगे

10 नवंबर 2020

सारागढ़ी की लड़ाई
Chandigarh

10 हजार अफगान पठानों को 21 सिखों ने चटाई थी धूल, अब इंग्लैंड में लगेगी 'नायक' की प्रतिमा

10 नवंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

जीत का जश्न मनाते डॉ. सत्य प्रकाश मणि त्रिपाठी।
Gorakhpur

UP By-Election Result 2020: कौन हैं देवरिया के नए विधायक डॉ. सत्य प्रकाश? जानिए उनके बारे में सब कुछ

10 नवंबर 2020

राज्यपाल बंडारू दत्तात्रेय
Himachal Pradesh

अटल टनल के नॉर्थ पोर्टल में हिमाचल के राज्यपाल ने की स्कीइंग, बोले- यहां आकर शिमला भूल गया

10 नवंबर 2020

इस फेस्टिव सीजन मर्सडीज बेंज के साथ अनलॉक करें खुशियां
Mercedes Benz

इस फेस्टिव सीजन मर्सडीज बेंज के साथ अनलॉक करें खुशियां
विज्ञापन
शूटर श्रेयसी सिंह
Bihar

बिहार चुनाव 2020: कौन हैं शूटर श्रेयसी सिंह, जो जमुई सीट पर 30 हजार वोट से हैं आगे

10 नवंबर 2020

प्रेम मंदिर
Agra

वृंदावन के प्रेम मंदिर में 11 नवंबर से श्रद्धालुओं को प्रवेश, करना होगा नियमों का पालन

10 नवंबर 2020

आज ही बनवाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली, जानें बदलती ग्रहों की स्थिति किस प्रकार करेगी आपको प्रभावित!
Kundali

आज ही बनवाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली, जानें बदलती ग्रहों की स्थिति किस प्रकार करेगी आपको प्रभावित!
इंदुराज नरवाल, योगेश्वर दत्त, श्रीकृष्ण हुड्डा
Chandigarh

Baroda bypoll : योगेश्वर दत्त दूसरी बार चुनाव हारे, कांग्रेस के इन 'पहलवानों' ने दी सियासी पटखनी

10 नवंबर 2020

विकास दुबे कांड
Kanpur

बिकरू कांड में चौंकाने वाला खुलासा, लखनऊ पुलिस की लापरवाही से रिलीज हुई थी विकास के भाई की राइफल

10 नवंबर 2020

bulandshahr bypoll
Delhi NCR

UP By-Election Result 2020: बुलंदशहर में चल रही मतगणना, तस्वीरों में देखें कैसा है नजारा

10 नवंबर 2020

धनतेरस। (फाइल फोटो)
Gorakhpur

Diwali 2020: इस बार दो दिन मनाई जाएगी धनतेरस, जानिए खरीदारी का शुभ मुहूर्त

10 नवंबर 2020

सारनाथ में लाइट एंड साउंड शो।
Varanasi

तस्वीरें: अमिताभ बच्चन की आवाज में बुद्धम शरणम गच्छामि, लाइट एंड साउंड शो का पीएम मोदी ने किया लोकार्पण

10 नवंबर 2020

हादसे में घायल लोग
Meerut

एक्सप्रेस-वे पर हादसा, मची चीख-पुकार और तड़पते रहे घायल यात्री, फिर डीएम ने जाना हाल, तस्वीरें

10 नवंबर 2020

गोरखपुर गीता प्रेस। (फाइल फोटो)
Gorakhpur

अनोखा है गीता प्रेस का मुख्य द्वार, यहां एक साथ होते हैं अनेक तीर्थों के दर्शन

10 नवंबर 2020

वीरान हुई बद्दो की कोठी
Meerut

कभी सजती थी यहां अपराधियों की महफिल, अब वीरान हुई बद्दो की आलीशान कोठी, देखें तस्वीरें

10 नवंबर 2020

कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर
Kanpur

UP By-Election Result 2020: बांगरमऊ सीट पर कभी किंग थे कुलदीप सेंगर, चलता था सिक्का, अब किसके सिर सजेगा ताज

10 नवंबर 2020

योगी आदित्यनाथ
Lucknow

यूपी उपचुनाव परिणाम के शोर से दूर शक्ति उपासना और गौसेवा कर रहे थे सीएम योगी, तस्वीरें

10 नवंबर 2020

उत्तर प्रदेश विधानसभा उपचुनाव परिणाम 2020
Gorakhpur

देवरिया उपचुनाव: चुनावी नतीजे बताएंगे ‘भगवान परशुराम’ के वंशज का झुकाव किस ओर

10 नवंबर 2020

देवरिया उपचुनाव।
Gorakhpur

देवरिया उपचुनाव में मतगणना जारी, तस्वीरों में देखें पूरा माहौल

10 नवंबर 2020

- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X