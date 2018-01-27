बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a6c831b4f1c1b8e268b68ee","slug":"boy-saw-ghost-in-mussoorie-haunted-house","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0938\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0918\u0942\u092e\u0915\u0930 \u0932\u094c\u091f\u0947 \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0915 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0921\u0930\u093e\u0935\u0928\u093e \u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0938\u093e, \u0915\u0939\u093e \u0918\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940 \u0915\u093e '\u092d\u0942\u0924' \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u093e...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मसूरी घूमकर लौटे युवक ने बताया डरावना किस्सा, कहा घर में दिखा लड़की का 'भूत' और बोला...
न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, देहरादून, Updated Sat, 27 Jan 2018 07:59 PM IST
जहां मसूरी में बर्फ़बारी होने से देश-विदेश के पर्यटकों ने मसूरी का रुख करना शुरू कर दिया है वहीँ सोशल मीडिया पर मसूरी में भूत दिखने की खबर खूब वायरल हो रही है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a6c831b4f1c1b8e268b68ee","slug":"boy-saw-ghost-in-mussoorie-haunted-house","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0938\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0918\u0942\u092e\u0915\u0930 \u0932\u094c\u091f\u0947 \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0915 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0921\u0930\u093e\u0935\u0928\u093e \u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0938\u093e, \u0915\u0939\u093e \u0918\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940 \u0915\u093e '\u092d\u0942\u0924' \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u093e...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a6c831b4f1c1b8e268b68ee","slug":"boy-saw-ghost-in-mussoorie-haunted-house","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0938\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0918\u0942\u092e\u0915\u0930 \u0932\u094c\u091f\u0947 \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0915 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0921\u0930\u093e\u0935\u0928\u093e \u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0938\u093e, \u0915\u0939\u093e \u0918\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940 \u0915\u093e '\u092d\u0942\u0924' \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u093e...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a6c831b4f1c1b8e268b68ee","slug":"boy-saw-ghost-in-mussoorie-haunted-house","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0938\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0918\u0942\u092e\u0915\u0930 \u0932\u094c\u091f\u0947 \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0915 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0921\u0930\u093e\u0935\u0928\u093e \u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0938\u093e, \u0915\u0939\u093e \u0918\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940 \u0915\u093e '\u092d\u0942\u0924' \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u093e...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a6c831b4f1c1b8e268b68ee","slug":"boy-saw-ghost-in-mussoorie-haunted-house","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0938\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0918\u0942\u092e\u0915\u0930 \u0932\u094c\u091f\u0947 \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0915 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0921\u0930\u093e\u0935\u0928\u093e \u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0938\u093e, \u0915\u0939\u093e \u0918\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940 \u0915\u093e '\u092d\u0942\u0924' \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u093e...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a6c831b4f1c1b8e268b68ee","slug":"boy-saw-ghost-in-mussoorie-haunted-house","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0938\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0918\u0942\u092e\u0915\u0930 \u0932\u094c\u091f\u0947 \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0915 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0921\u0930\u093e\u0935\u0928\u093e \u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0938\u093e, \u0915\u0939\u093e \u0918\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940 \u0915\u093e '\u092d\u0942\u0924' \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u093e...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a6c831b4f1c1b8e268b68ee","slug":"boy-saw-ghost-in-mussoorie-haunted-house","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0938\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0918\u0942\u092e\u0915\u0930 \u0932\u094c\u091f\u0947 \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0915 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0921\u0930\u093e\u0935\u0928\u093e \u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0938\u093e, \u0915\u0939\u093e \u0918\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940 \u0915\u093e '\u092d\u0942\u0924' \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u093e...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a6c831b4f1c1b8e268b68ee","slug":"boy-saw-ghost-in-mussoorie-haunted-house","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0938\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0918\u0942\u092e\u0915\u0930 \u0932\u094c\u091f\u0947 \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0915 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0921\u0930\u093e\u0935\u0928\u093e \u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0938\u093e, \u0915\u0939\u093e \u0918\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940 \u0915\u093e '\u092d\u0942\u0924' \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u093e...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a6c831b4f1c1b8e268b68ee","slug":"boy-saw-ghost-in-mussoorie-haunted-house","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0938\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0918\u0942\u092e\u0915\u0930 \u0932\u094c\u091f\u0947 \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0915 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0921\u0930\u093e\u0935\u0928\u093e \u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0938\u093e, \u0915\u0939\u093e \u0918\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940 \u0915\u093e '\u092d\u0942\u0924' \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u093e...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a6c831b4f1c1b8e268b68ee","slug":"boy-saw-ghost-in-mussoorie-haunted-house","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0938\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0918\u0942\u092e\u0915\u0930 \u0932\u094c\u091f\u0947 \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0915 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0921\u0930\u093e\u0935\u0928\u093e \u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0938\u093e, \u0915\u0939\u093e \u0918\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940 \u0915\u093e '\u092d\u0942\u0924' \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u093e...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.