बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a64cdcc4f1c1b91268b5910","slug":"beware-on-basant-panchami-2018-about-these-work","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u092c\u0938\u0902\u0924 \u092a\u0902\u091a\u092e\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u092d\u0942\u0932\u0915\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u092e, \u091c\u0940\u0935\u0928\u092d\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0905\u0936\u0941\u092d","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
इस बार बसंत पंचमी पर भूलकर भी करें ये काम, जीवनभर के लिए होगा अशुभ
न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, देहरादून, Updated Sun, 21 Jan 2018 11:34 PM IST
22 जनवरी को बंसत पंचमी के दिन इस बार अगर ऐसा किया तो यह आपके जीवन के लिए अशुभ होगा।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a64cdcc4f1c1b91268b5910","slug":"beware-on-basant-panchami-2018-about-these-work","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u092c\u0938\u0902\u0924 \u092a\u0902\u091a\u092e\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u092d\u0942\u0932\u0915\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u092e, \u091c\u0940\u0935\u0928\u092d\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0905\u0936\u0941\u092d","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a64cdcc4f1c1b91268b5910","slug":"beware-on-basant-panchami-2018-about-these-work","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u092c\u0938\u0902\u0924 \u092a\u0902\u091a\u092e\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u092d\u0942\u0932\u0915\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u092e, \u091c\u0940\u0935\u0928\u092d\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0905\u0936\u0941\u092d","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a64cdcc4f1c1b91268b5910","slug":"beware-on-basant-panchami-2018-about-these-work","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u092c\u0938\u0902\u0924 \u092a\u0902\u091a\u092e\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u092d\u0942\u0932\u0915\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u092e, \u091c\u0940\u0935\u0928\u092d\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0905\u0936\u0941\u092d","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a64cdcc4f1c1b91268b5910","slug":"beware-on-basant-panchami-2018-about-these-work","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u092c\u0938\u0902\u0924 \u092a\u0902\u091a\u092e\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u092d\u0942\u0932\u0915\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u092e, \u091c\u0940\u0935\u0928\u092d\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0905\u0936\u0941\u092d","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a64cdcc4f1c1b91268b5910","slug":"beware-on-basant-panchami-2018-about-these-work","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u092c\u0938\u0902\u0924 \u092a\u0902\u091a\u092e\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u092d\u0942\u0932\u0915\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u092e, \u091c\u0940\u0935\u0928\u092d\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0905\u0936\u0941\u092d","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a64cdcc4f1c1b91268b5910","slug":"beware-on-basant-panchami-2018-about-these-work","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u092c\u0938\u0902\u0924 \u092a\u0902\u091a\u092e\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u092d\u0942\u0932\u0915\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u092e, \u091c\u0940\u0935\u0928\u092d\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0905\u0936\u0941\u092d","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a64cdcc4f1c1b91268b5910","slug":"beware-on-basant-panchami-2018-about-these-work","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u092c\u0938\u0902\u0924 \u092a\u0902\u091a\u092e\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u092d\u0942\u0932\u0915\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u092e, \u091c\u0940\u0935\u0928\u092d\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0905\u0936\u0941\u092d","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.