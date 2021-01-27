विज्ञापन
बंगलूरू से नैनीताल आए परिवार ने एक बिल्ली को ढूंढने के लिए खर्च कर दिए ढाई लाख रुपये, पढ़ें दिलचस्प मामला...

alka tyagi
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नैनीताल Published by: अलका त्यागी
Updated Wed, 27 Jan 2021 10:13 PM IST
बिल्ली लियो
बिल्ली लियो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बंगलूरू से नैनीताल घूमने आए एक परिवार ने उनकी खोई हुई बिल्ली को ढूंढने के लिए करीब ढाई लाख रुपये खर्च कर दिए। ये बात जिसने भी सुनी हैरात में पड़ गया। जब उनकी बिल्ली उन्हें मिली तो परिवार की खुशी का ठिकाना न रहा। आगे जानिए दिलचस्प कहानी...
बिल्ली लियो
बिल्ली लियो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
खोई हुई बिल्ली लियो
खोई हुई बिल्ली लियो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बिल्ली को ढृंढने नैनीताल आया परिवार
बिल्ली को ढृंढने नैनीताल आया परिवार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
परिवार को मिली बिल्ली
परिवार को मिली बिल्ली - फोटो : अमर उजाला
परिवार को मिली बिल्ली
परिवार को मिली बिल्ली - फोटो : अमर उजाला
