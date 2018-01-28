बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a6e07884f1c1b91268b6f1e","slug":"baba-ramdev-offer-ten-thousand-jobs-in-patanjali","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0947\u0930\u094b\u091c\u0917\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u093e\u092c\u093e \u0930\u093e\u092e\u0926\u0947\u0935 \u0926\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u092e\u094c\u0915\u093e, \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u0940 \u091a\u093e\u0939\u093f\u090f \u0924\u094b \u091c\u0932\u094d\u0926\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0922\u093c\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0939 \u0916\u092c\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बेरोजगारों को बाबा रामदेव दे रहे मौका, नौकरी चाहिए तो जल्दी से पढ़ें यह खबर
न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, देहरादून, Updated Sun, 28 Jan 2018 11:58 PM IST
बेरोजगारों को रोजगार देने के लिए बाबा रामदेव एक मौका रे हैं। तो देर किस बात की जल्दी से अप्लाई करें।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a6e07884f1c1b91268b6f1e","slug":"baba-ramdev-offer-ten-thousand-jobs-in-patanjali","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0947\u0930\u094b\u091c\u0917\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u093e\u092c\u093e \u0930\u093e\u092e\u0926\u0947\u0935 \u0926\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u092e\u094c\u0915\u093e, \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u0940 \u091a\u093e\u0939\u093f\u090f \u0924\u094b \u091c\u0932\u094d\u0926\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0922\u093c\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0939 \u0916\u092c\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a6e07884f1c1b91268b6f1e","slug":"baba-ramdev-offer-ten-thousand-jobs-in-patanjali","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0947\u0930\u094b\u091c\u0917\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u093e\u092c\u093e \u0930\u093e\u092e\u0926\u0947\u0935 \u0926\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u092e\u094c\u0915\u093e, \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u0940 \u091a\u093e\u0939\u093f\u090f \u0924\u094b \u091c\u0932\u094d\u0926\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0922\u093c\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0939 \u0916\u092c\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a6e07884f1c1b91268b6f1e","slug":"baba-ramdev-offer-ten-thousand-jobs-in-patanjali","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0947\u0930\u094b\u091c\u0917\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u093e\u092c\u093e \u0930\u093e\u092e\u0926\u0947\u0935 \u0926\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u092e\u094c\u0915\u093e, \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u0940 \u091a\u093e\u0939\u093f\u090f \u0924\u094b \u091c\u0932\u094d\u0926\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0922\u093c\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0939 \u0916\u092c\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a6e07884f1c1b91268b6f1e","slug":"baba-ramdev-offer-ten-thousand-jobs-in-patanjali","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0947\u0930\u094b\u091c\u0917\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u093e\u092c\u093e \u0930\u093e\u092e\u0926\u0947\u0935 \u0926\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u092e\u094c\u0915\u093e, \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u0940 \u091a\u093e\u0939\u093f\u090f \u0924\u094b \u091c\u0932\u094d\u0926\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0922\u093c\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0939 \u0916\u092c\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a6e07884f1c1b91268b6f1e","slug":"baba-ramdev-offer-ten-thousand-jobs-in-patanjali","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0947\u0930\u094b\u091c\u0917\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u093e\u092c\u093e \u0930\u093e\u092e\u0926\u0947\u0935 \u0926\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u092e\u094c\u0915\u093e, \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u0940 \u091a\u093e\u0939\u093f\u090f \u0924\u094b \u091c\u0932\u094d\u0926\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0922\u093c\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0939 \u0916\u092c\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a6e07884f1c1b91268b6f1e","slug":"baba-ramdev-offer-ten-thousand-jobs-in-patanjali","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0947\u0930\u094b\u091c\u0917\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u093e\u092c\u093e \u0930\u093e\u092e\u0926\u0947\u0935 \u0926\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u092e\u094c\u0915\u093e, \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u0940 \u091a\u093e\u0939\u093f\u090f \u0924\u094b \u091c\u0932\u094d\u0926\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0922\u093c\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0939 \u0916\u092c\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.