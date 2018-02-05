बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a78578a4f1c1b88268b89eb","slug":"baba-ramdev-launch-3000-swadeshi-brand-clothes-soon","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0902\u0917\u094b\u091f \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0915\u094b\u091f \u0924\u0915 3000 \u0924\u0930\u0939 \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u0948\u0930\u093e\u092f\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0932\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u092c\u093e \u0930\u093e\u092e\u0926\u0947\u0935, \u092a\u0922\u093c\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e-\u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
लंगोट से लेकर कोट तक 3000 तरह की वैरायटी के कपड़े ला रहे बाबा रामदेव, पढ़ें क्या-क्या होगा
न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, देहरादून, Updated Mon, 05 Feb 2018 07:17 PM IST
आपको जानकर हैरानी होगी कि बाबा रामदेव अब जल्द ही तीन हजार तरह के कपड़ों की वैरायटी माकेर्ट में लाने वाले हैं।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a78578a4f1c1b88268b89eb","slug":"baba-ramdev-launch-3000-swadeshi-brand-clothes-soon","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0902\u0917\u094b\u091f \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0915\u094b\u091f \u0924\u0915 3000 \u0924\u0930\u0939 \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u0948\u0930\u093e\u092f\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0932\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u092c\u093e \u0930\u093e\u092e\u0926\u0947\u0935, \u092a\u0922\u093c\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e-\u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a78578a4f1c1b88268b89eb","slug":"baba-ramdev-launch-3000-swadeshi-brand-clothes-soon","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0902\u0917\u094b\u091f \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0915\u094b\u091f \u0924\u0915 3000 \u0924\u0930\u0939 \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u0948\u0930\u093e\u092f\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0932\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u092c\u093e \u0930\u093e\u092e\u0926\u0947\u0935, \u092a\u0922\u093c\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e-\u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a78578a4f1c1b88268b89eb","slug":"baba-ramdev-launch-3000-swadeshi-brand-clothes-soon","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0902\u0917\u094b\u091f \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0915\u094b\u091f \u0924\u0915 3000 \u0924\u0930\u0939 \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u0948\u0930\u093e\u092f\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0932\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u092c\u093e \u0930\u093e\u092e\u0926\u0947\u0935, \u092a\u0922\u093c\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e-\u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a78578a4f1c1b88268b89eb","slug":"baba-ramdev-launch-3000-swadeshi-brand-clothes-soon","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0902\u0917\u094b\u091f \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0915\u094b\u091f \u0924\u0915 3000 \u0924\u0930\u0939 \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u0948\u0930\u093e\u092f\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0932\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u092c\u093e \u0930\u093e\u092e\u0926\u0947\u0935, \u092a\u0922\u093c\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e-\u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a78578a4f1c1b88268b89eb","slug":"baba-ramdev-launch-3000-swadeshi-brand-clothes-soon","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0902\u0917\u094b\u091f \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0915\u094b\u091f \u0924\u0915 3000 \u0924\u0930\u0939 \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u0948\u0930\u093e\u092f\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0932\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u092c\u093e \u0930\u093e\u092e\u0926\u0947\u0935, \u092a\u0922\u093c\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e-\u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a78578a4f1c1b88268b89eb","slug":"baba-ramdev-launch-3000-swadeshi-brand-clothes-soon","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0902\u0917\u094b\u091f \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0915\u094b\u091f \u0924\u0915 3000 \u0924\u0930\u0939 \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u0948\u0930\u093e\u092f\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0932\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u092c\u093e \u0930\u093e\u092e\u0926\u0947\u0935, \u092a\u0922\u093c\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e-\u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a78578a4f1c1b88268b89eb","slug":"baba-ramdev-launch-3000-swadeshi-brand-clothes-soon","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0902\u0917\u094b\u091f \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0915\u094b\u091f \u0924\u0915 3000 \u0924\u0930\u0939 \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u0948\u0930\u093e\u092f\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0932\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u092c\u093e \u0930\u093e\u092e\u0926\u0947\u0935, \u092a\u0922\u093c\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e-\u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.