बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a7495024f1c1bf07b8b510d","slug":"after-budget-2018-new-rule-for-money-transaction-in-all-banks","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u091c\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0926\u0947\u0936\u092d\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0948\u0902\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0928\u092f\u093e \u0928\u093f\u092f\u092e, \u0928\u091c\u0930 \u0905\u0902\u0926\u093e\u091c \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0924\u094b \u092a\u091b\u0924\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बजट के बाद देशभर के बैंकों ने जारी किया नया नियम, नजर अंदाज किया तो पछताएंगे
न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, देहरादून, Updated Fri, 02 Feb 2018 10:38 PM IST
अगर आप बैंक जा रहे हैं तो पहले ही जान लें कि बजट के बाद अब देशभर के बैंकों में यह नया नियम जारी हुआ है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a7495024f1c1bf07b8b510d","slug":"after-budget-2018-new-rule-for-money-transaction-in-all-banks","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u091c\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0926\u0947\u0936\u092d\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0948\u0902\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0928\u092f\u093e \u0928\u093f\u092f\u092e, \u0928\u091c\u0930 \u0905\u0902\u0926\u093e\u091c \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0924\u094b \u092a\u091b\u0924\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a7495024f1c1bf07b8b510d","slug":"after-budget-2018-new-rule-for-money-transaction-in-all-banks","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u091c\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0926\u0947\u0936\u092d\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0948\u0902\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0928\u092f\u093e \u0928\u093f\u092f\u092e, \u0928\u091c\u0930 \u0905\u0902\u0926\u093e\u091c \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0924\u094b \u092a\u091b\u0924\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a7495024f1c1bf07b8b510d","slug":"after-budget-2018-new-rule-for-money-transaction-in-all-banks","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u091c\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0926\u0947\u0936\u092d\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0948\u0902\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0928\u092f\u093e \u0928\u093f\u092f\u092e, \u0928\u091c\u0930 \u0905\u0902\u0926\u093e\u091c \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0924\u094b \u092a\u091b\u0924\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a7495024f1c1bf07b8b510d","slug":"after-budget-2018-new-rule-for-money-transaction-in-all-banks","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u091c\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0926\u0947\u0936\u092d\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0948\u0902\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0928\u092f\u093e \u0928\u093f\u092f\u092e, \u0928\u091c\u0930 \u0905\u0902\u0926\u093e\u091c \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0924\u094b \u092a\u091b\u0924\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a7495024f1c1bf07b8b510d","slug":"after-budget-2018-new-rule-for-money-transaction-in-all-banks","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u091c\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0926\u0947\u0936\u092d\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0948\u0902\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0928\u092f\u093e \u0928\u093f\u092f\u092e, \u0928\u091c\u0930 \u0905\u0902\u0926\u093e\u091c \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0924\u094b \u092a\u091b\u0924\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.