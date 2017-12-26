बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
अपना आधार लिंक कराने के लिए परेशान हैं तो अब जान लें यह नया फैसला
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Uttarakhand
›
Dehradun
›
aadhar card linking new decision
{"_id":"5a41d9214f1c1b0d788b4fe3","slug":"aadhar-card-linking-new-decision","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092a\u0928\u093e \u0906\u0927\u093e\u0930 \u0932\u093f\u0902\u0915 \u0915\u0930\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u093e\u0928 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u0905\u092c \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u0932\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0939 \u0928\u092f\u093e \u092b\u0948\u0938\u0932\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Tue, 26 Dec 2017 10:38 AM IST
Photo Credit: Getty Images
अगर आप अपना आधार कार्ड विभिन्न सेवाओं के साथ लिंक कराने के लिए परेशान हैं तो यह खबर आपके लिए है।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"5a3111ab4f1c1b74698c17cd","slug":"rahul-gandhi-helped-lk-advani-to-get-proper-place-to-stand-on-16th-anniversary-of-parliament-attack","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0902\u0938\u0926 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0938\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0915\u093f \u0906\u0921\u0935\u093e\u0923\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092d\u0940\u0921\u093c \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0939\u0930 \u0906\u090f \u0930\u093e\u0939\u0941\u0932 \u0914\u0930 \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c \u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0909\u0928\u0915\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0925","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a41d2154f1c1b1f168b5496","slug":"uidai-new-facility-to-aadhar-card-holders","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"UIDAI \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u0940 \u0906\u0927\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u0939\u094b\u0932\u094d\u0921\u0930\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u094b \u092f\u0939 \u0928\u0908 \u0938\u0941\u0935\u093f\u0927\u093e, \u0909\u092a\u092f\u094b\u0917 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0915\u0939\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092c\u0947\u092e\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मंगलवार, 26 दिसंबर 2017
+ {"_id":"5a4100594f1c1bcf6d8b617f","slug":"shivling-found-in-excavation-kanpur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PHOTOS- \u0905\u091a\u093e\u0928\u0915 \u091c\u0947\u0938\u0940\u092c\u0940 \u0927\u0938\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u091c\u092e\u0940\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u093e \u092f\u0947 '\u0915\u0940\u092e\u0924\u0940 \u0936\u093f\u0935\u0932\u093f\u0902\u0917'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मंगलवार, 26 दिसंबर 2017
+
Top
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!