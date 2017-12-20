Download App
शादी-हनीमून-रिसेप्शन के बाद इस तरह विराट-अनुष्का में आ जाएगी दूरी

डिजिटल स्पोर्ट्स टीम- अमर उजाला

Updated Wed, 20 Dec 2017 03:42 PM IST
Virushka are back in India as they prepare to host a reception in Delhi and mumbai 

टीम इंडिया के कप्तान विराट कोहली और उनकी पत्नी बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस अनुष्का शर्मा, इटली के मिलान में शादी के बाद रोम में हनीमून मनाकर भारत लौट आए हैं। सोशल मीडिया पर इन दोनों के देश लौटने की खबर खूब छाई हुई है।

 

