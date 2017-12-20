बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
...तो क्या विराट कोहली और 7-8 साल रहेंगे टीम इंडिया के कप्तान!
Updated Wed, 20 Dec 2017 01:54 PM IST
टीम इंडिया के मुख्य कोच रवि शास्त्री
विराट कोहली
पर आजकल कुछ ज्यादा ही मेहरबान होते हुए दिखाई रहे है। इस बीच कोच
शास्त्री
का मानना है कि विराट कोहली टीम इंडिया के लिए सात -आठ साल से ज्यादा कप्तानी कर सकते हैं।
