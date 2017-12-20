Download App
...तो क्या विराट कोहली और 7-8 साल रहेंगे टीम इंडिया के कप्तान!

डिजिटल स्पोर्ट्स टीम- अमर उजाला

Updated Wed, 20 Dec 2017 01:54 PM IST
Ravi Shastri says,Virat Kohli can captain the side for seven more years

टीम इंडिया के मुख्य कोच रवि शास्त्री विराट कोहली पर आजकल कुछ ज्यादा ही मेहरबान होते हुए दिखाई रहे है। इस बीच कोच शास्त्री का मानना है कि विराट कोहली टीम इंडिया के लिए सात -आठ साल से ज्यादा कप्तानी कर सकते हैं।
 

virat kohli ravi shastri team india

