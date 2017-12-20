Download App
आपका शहर Close

IPL में एमएस धोनी से बेहतर कप्तान हैं रोहित शर्मा और स्मिथ, जानिए कैसे

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com, presented by: अभिषेक निगम

Updated Wed, 20 Dec 2017 05:49 PM IST
steve smith is better captain than ms dhoni in ipl history

इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग (आईपीएल) 2018 की नीलामी की तारीखों का ऐलान मंगलवार को हुआ। 27 और 28 जनवरी को बेंगलुरु में आईपीएल की नीलामी आयोजित होगी। सभी फ्रैंचाइजी के पास 5 खिलाड़ियों को रिटेन करने का मौका है, जिसकी लिस्ट उन्हें 4 जनवरी तक जमा करना है।

Comments

Browse By Tags

ms dhoni rohit sharma steve smith sachin tendulkar

आज का मुद्दा
Powered By
Comio Mobile

अय्यर और सिब्बल के बयानों ने गुजरात में कांग्रेस को हराया: मोईली

Veerappa Moily indicated Aiyar, Sibal may have undone Rahul gains in Gujarat elections
Comio Mobile

Most Viewed

'हिटमैन' की एक्स गर्लफ्रेंड ने कहा- रोहित शर्मा तारीफ के काबिल नहीं

rohit sharma ex girlfriend sofia hayat does not like the praise giving to cricketer
  • बुधवार, 20 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

शादी-हनीमून-रिसेप्शन के बाद इस तरह विराट-अनुष्का में आ जाएगी दूरी

Virushka are back in India as they prepare to host a reception in Delhi and mumbai 
  • बुधवार, 20 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

ग्रीम स्मिथ ने कहा, टीम इंडिया के ये 3 खिलाड़ी हैं सबसे खास, अपने दम पर बदल देते हैं मैच का रुख

Graeme Smith says Top three batsmen are winning a lot of games for India
  • सोमवार, 18 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

Also View

IPL 11: 27-28 जनवरी को होगी नीलामी, ज्यादा बजट के कारण छप्पर फाड़कर लगेगी बोली

ipl 2018 auction to be held on 27 and 28 january in bengaluru
  • बुधवार, 20 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

IPL 2018 में हो सकता है उस नियम का इस्तेमाल, जिसका BCCI करता रहा है विरोध

decision review system may be used in 2018 ipl
  • रविवार, 17 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

DD को मिल सकता है कमाई में बड़ा बूस्ट, वनडे-T20 के बाद IPL मैचों का भी हो सकता है प्रसारण

doordarshan to get live feed sharing of ipl matches soon
  • शनिवार, 16 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!