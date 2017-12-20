Download App
'हिटमैन' की एक्स गर्लफ्रेंड ने कहा- रोहित शर्मा तारीफ के काबिल नहीं

डिजिटल स्पोर्ट्स टीम- अमर उजाला

Updated Wed, 20 Dec 2017 04:45 PM IST
rohit sharma ex girlfriend sofia hayat does not like the praise giving to cricketer

'हिटमैन' के नाम से लोकप्रिय रोहित शर्मा ने श्रीलंका के खिलाफ मोहाली में खेले गए दूसरे वन-डे में दोहरा शतक जमाया और टीम को जीत दिलाई। उन्होंने अपने वन-डे करियर का रिकॉर्ड तीसरा दोहरा शतक जड़ा। वो उनके लिए बेहद स्पेशल था क्योंकि इसी दिन उनकी शादी की एनिवर्सरी भी थी।

