'क्रिकेट के भगवान' ने किया ऐलान, कोहली ने तोड़ा मेरा यह रिकॉर्ड तो दूंगा स्पेशल गिफ्ट

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 24 Apr 2018 01:34 AM IST
सचिन तेंदुलकर और विराट कोहली
'क्रिकेट के भगवान' माने जाने वाले सचिन तेंदुलकर ने खुलासा किया है कि अगर टीम इंडिया के कप्तान विराट कोहली उनके शतक वाला रिकॉर्ड तोड़ देंगे तो वह उन्हें एक स्पेशल गिफ्ट देंगे। तेंदुलकर ने यह खुलासा एक किताब के लांच के मौके पर किया।
सचिन तेंदुलकर और विराट कोहली
सचिन तेंदुलकर
sachin tendulkar
सचिन तेंदुलकर
सचिन तेंदुलकर और विराट कोहली
विराट कोहली
विराट कोहली

