INDvSL T20: 17 रन पर आउट होने के बाद भी रोहित ने बना डाला ये बड़ा रिकॉर्ड
Updated Wed, 20 Dec 2017 08:36 PM IST
टीम इंडिया और श्रीलंका के बीच खेले जा रहे तीन टी20 सीरीज का पहला मैच कटक के बारामती स्टेडियम में खेला जा रहा है। इस मैच में भले ही नए कप्तान
रोहित शर्मा 17 रन बनाकर आउट हो गए, लेकिन इस मैच में उनके नाम एक कीर्तिमान जुड़ गया। रोहित शर्मा ने इस मैच में अपने टी20 इंटरनेशल करियर के 1500 रन पूरे किए। रनों के मामले में रोहित शर्मा दूसरे सबसे ज्यादा रन बनाने वाले भारतीय बल्लेबाज बन गए हैं। आइए जानते हैं कौन-सा भारतीय बल्लेबाज है टॉप पर...
