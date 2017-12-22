INDvSL: 'हिटमैन' के भूकंप से थर्राया इंदौर का ग्राउंड, टीम इंडिया ने लगाई रिकॉर्ड्स की झड़ी
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Cricket
›
Cricket News
›
rohit sharma and team india breaks many records at indore against sri lanka{"_id":"5a3d2f7f4f1c1bc5758baa84","slug":"rohit-sharma-and-team-india-breaks-many-records-at-indore-against-sri-lanka","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"INDvSL: '\u0939\u093f\u091f\u092e\u0948\u0928' \u0915\u0947 \u092d\u0942\u0915\u0902\u092a \u0938\u0947 \u0925\u0930\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0907\u0902\u0926\u094c\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0909\u0902\u0921, \u091f\u0940\u092e \u0907\u0902\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u0908 \u0930\u093f\u0915\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u091d\u095c\u0940","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
रोहित शर्मा और टीम इंडिया ने शुक्रवार को श्रीलंका के खिलाफ दूसरे टी20 इंटरनेशनल में रिकॉर्ड्स की झड़ी लगाकर इंदौर के होलकर स्टेडियम को यादगार बना दिया। रोहित शर्मा ने सिर्फ 35 गेंदों में शतक जमाया और टी20 इंटरनेशनल में सबसे तेज शतक लगाने के वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड की बराबरी की। वहीं टीम इंडिया ने टी20 इंटरनेशनल में अपना बेस्ट जबकि विश्व क्रिकेट का दूसरा सबसे बड़ा स्कोर बनाया। चलिए गौर करते हैं कि इंदौर में भारतीय पारी के दौरान क्या-क्या रिकॉर्ड्स बने:
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.