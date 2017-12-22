Download App
आपका शहर Close

INDvSL: 'हिटमैन' के भूकंप से थर्राया इंदौर का ग्राउंड, टीम इंडिया ने लगाई रिकॉर्ड्स की झड़ी

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com; presented by: अभिषेक निगम

Updated Sat, 23 Dec 2017 09:13 AM IST
rohit sharma and team india breaks many records at indore against sri lanka

रोहित शर्मा और टीम इंडिया ने शुक्रवार को श्रीलंका के खिलाफ दूसरे टी20 इंटरनेशनल में रिकॉर्ड्स की झड़ी लगाकर इंदौर के होलकर स्टेडियम को यादगार बना दिया। रोहित शर्मा ने सिर्फ 35 गेंदों में शतक जमाया और टी20 इंटरनेशनल में सबसे तेज शतक लगाने के वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड की बराबरी की। वहीं टीम इंडिया ने टी20 इंटरनेशनल में अपना बेस्ट जबकि विश्व क्रिकेट का दूसरा सबसे बड़ा स्कोर बनाया। चलिए गौर करते हैं कि इंदौर में भारतीय पारी के दौरान क्या-क्या रिकॉर्ड्स बने:

Comments

Browse By Tags

rohit sharma kl rahul team india ms dhoni

आज का मुद्दा

गुजरात में राहुल गांधी बोले- अगले चुनाव में जीतेंगे 135 सीट, बीजेपी हारेगी

Congress President Rahul Gandhi addresses party workers in Ahmedabad after gujarat election

Most Viewed

IPL 2018: चेन्नई सुपरकिंग्स ने रिटेन किए अपने ये तीन 'ब्रह्मास्त्र', इन दो को छोड़ा नीलामी में

Chennai Super Kings retain Dhoni Raina and Jadeja for ipl 2018
  • शनिवार, 23 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

इन 5 में है इस साल ICC क्रिकेटर ऑफ द ईयर अवॉर्ड पाने की जंग

these 5 players may become icc player of the year 2017
  • शनिवार, 23 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

धोनी के 13 साल स्पेशलः पहले मैच में 0, फिर कप्तान और आज ऐसा है माही का कद

on this day 13 years ago ms dhoni debut in odi against bangladesh
  • शनिवार, 23 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

Also View

INDvSL: इंदौर में 'हिटमैन' के बाद आई यादव-चहल की आंधी, भारत ने T20 सीरीज जीती

india vs sri lanka second t20 at indore live scorecard
  • शनिवार, 23 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

INDvSL: रोहित शर्मा के नाम भी दर्ज हुआ वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड, टी20 में जड़ा सबसे तेज शतक

rohit sharma scored joint fastest T20I century along with David Miller
  • शुक्रवार, 22 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

'हिटमैन' ने अपनी पत्नी ऋतिका को स्पेशल अंदाज में किया बर्थ-डे विश

Rohit sharma share a photo on instagram to celebrate wife Ritika Sajdeh birthday
  • गुरुवार, 21 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!