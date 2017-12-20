बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
कोच रवि शास्त्री ने खोली दिल की बात, इस खिलाड़ी को बताया टीम इंडिया का बॉस
Updated Wed, 20 Dec 2017 10:26 AM IST
Photo Credit: sportskeeda
टीम इंडिया के हेड टीम के कोच
रवि शास्त्री
ने कप्तान
विराट कोहली
की तारीफ करते हुए कहा है कि वो टीम इंडिया के बॉस हैं और मैं उनका मदद करने के लिए वहां हूं। रवि शास्त्री का कहना है कि विराट कोहली एक क्रिकेटर के रूप में तो परिपक्व थे ही, लेकिन अब वो एक इंसान के तौर पर भी परिपक्व हो गए हैं।
मंगलवार, 19 दिसंबर 2017
+
