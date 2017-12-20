Download App
आपका शहर Close

कोच रवि शास्त्री ने खोली दिल की बात, इस खिलाड़ी को बताया टीम इंडिया का बॉस

+बाद में पढ़ें

डिजिटल स्पोर्ट्स टीम- अमर उजाला

Updated Wed, 20 Dec 2017 10:26 AM IST
Ravi Shastri says Virat Kohli is Team India boss and I am there to help out

टीम इंडिया के हेड टीम के कोच रवि शास्त्री ने कप्तान विराट कोहली की तारीफ करते हुए कहा है कि वो टीम इंडिया के बॉस हैं और मैं उनका मदद करने के लिए वहां हूं। रवि शास्त्री का कहना है कि विराट कोहली एक क्रिकेटर के रूप में तो परिपक्व थे ही, लेकिन अब वो एक इंसान के तौर पर भी परिपक्व हो गए हैं। 
 

Comments

Browse By Tags

virat kohli ravi shastri bcci team india

आज का मुद्दा
Powered By
Comio Mobile

अय्यर और सिब्बल के बयानों ने गुजरात में कांग्रेस को हराया: मोईली

Veerappa Moily indicated Aiyar, Sibal may have undone Rahul gains in Gujarat elections
Comio Mobile

Most Viewed

ग्रीम स्मिथ ने कहा, टीम इंडिया के ये 3 खिलाड़ी हैं सबसे खास, अपने दम पर बदल देते हैं मैच का रुख

Graeme Smith says Top three batsmen are winning a lot of games for India
  • सोमवार, 18 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

इस बल्लेबाज ने कहा- असहज नहीं हैं टीम इंडिया के युवा खिलाड़ी, दिखाएंगे टी-20 में अपना जलवा

Dinesh Karthik says Indian youngsters not perturbed anymore 
  • बुधवार, 20 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

हर साल 19 दिसंबर को विराट कोहली की आंखों में आते हैं आंसू, इसलिए रहते हैं इमोशनल

virat kohli getting emotional on 19 december due to father demise
  • मंगलवार, 19 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

Also View

सचिन के 'घर' में मिली थीं ऐसी चीजें, जिसे देखने के बाद मच गया था हड़कंप

Shocking things found in sachin tendulkar dahlia bank house
  • बुधवार, 20 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

इस बल्लेबाज ने कहा- असहज नहीं हैं टीम इंडिया के युवा खिलाड़ी, दिखाएंगे टी-20 में अपना जलवा

Dinesh Karthik says Indian youngsters not perturbed anymore 
  • बुधवार, 20 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

INDvSL पहला टी20: इन 11 खिलाड़ियों के साथ श्रीलंका को धूल चटाने उतर सकती है टीम इंडिया

india vs sri lanka first t20i cuttack team indias predicted eleven
  • बुधवार, 20 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!