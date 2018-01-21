Download App
पिच के बाहर भी क्रिकेट को बढ़ावा देंगे धोनी, इस तरह करेंगे पूरे विश्व में इसका विस्तार

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sun, 21 Jan 2018 04:53 PM IST
Mahendra Singh Dhoni set to launch 18 cricket academies globally
1 of 5
टीम इंडिया के पूर्व कप्तान महेन्द्र सिंह धोनी वैश्विक स्तर पर अपने क्रिकेट अकेडमी का विस्तार करने की योजना बना रहे हैं। धोनी के इस 'महेन्द्र सिंह धोनी ग्लोबल क्रिकेट अकेडमी' अकेडमी का विस्तार भारत के कई शहरों और विश्व के कई देशों में किया जाएगा।
ms dhoni dhoni team india cricket academies

