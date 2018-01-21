बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a6487c44f1c1b89268b59d6","slug":"human-chain-in-bihar-against-child-marriage-and-dowry","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0941\u0930\u0940\u0924\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u092b \u0916\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u092c\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0930, \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0908 \u0935\u093f\u0936\u094d\u200d\u0935 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0902\u092c\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0928\u0935 \u0936\u094d\u0930\u0943\u0902\u0916\u0932\u093e","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
कुरीतियों के खिलाफ खड़ा हुआ बिहार, बनाई विश्व की सबसे लंबी मानव श्रृंखला
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Sun, 21 Jan 2018 06:10 PM IST
बिहार ने खुद को संवारने की तैयारी कर ली है। रविवार को दहेज और बाल विवाह जैसी कुरीतियों से पूरे राज्य ने लड़ने का संकल्प लिया। क्या बच्चा-क्या बूढ़ा हर कोई अपने आपको इस जंग में शामिल किए हुए था।
