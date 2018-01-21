Download App
कुरीतियों के खिलाफ खड़ा हुआ बिहार, बनाई विश्‍व की सबसे लंबी मानव श्रृंखला

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Sun, 21 Jan 2018 06:10 PM IST
Human Chain in Bihar against child marriage and dowry
1 of 10
बिहार ने खुद को संवारने की तैयारी कर ली है। रविवार को दहेज और बाल विवाह जैसी कुरीतियों से पूरे राज्य ने लड़ने का संकल्प लिया। क्या बच्चा-क्या बूढ़ा हर कोई अपने आपको इस जंग में शामिल किए हुए था।
human chain bihar human chain child marriage dowry

