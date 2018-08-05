शहर चुनें

बचनप में खोया था पिता, मां-भाई के दिए हौसले से टीम इंडिया के खिलाफ मैन ऑफ द मैच के लायक बने सैम

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sun, 05 Aug 2018 03:43 AM IST
Eng vs Ind: Sam Curran reminds his father cricketer dad Kevin Curran after man of the match award
1 of 4
भारत के खिलाफ पहले टेस्ट में मैन ऑफ द मैच बने ऑलराउंडर सैम करन खुशी के इस पल में अपने पिता को याद नहीं करना नहीं भूले जिसे उन्होंने कुछ वर्षों पहले खो दिया था। उनके पिता केविन जिम्बाब्वे के लिए 11 वनडे खेले थे। सैम ने कहा, मैं 12 साल था जब मैंने पिता को खो दिया था। वह बेहद मुश्किल दौर था लेकिन हमारा परिवार काफी मजबूत है। हम तीनों भाई एक-दूसरे के काफी नजदीक हैं।

अपने करियर में मां के योगदान को याद करते हुए सैम कहते हैं, 'हम भाईयों को क्रिकेट खेलने के लिए काफी समर्थन मिला, मां ने प्रोत्साहित किया। इस संघर्ष ने हमें एक इंसान के रूप में काफी मजबूत किया है।
sam curran virat kohli eng vs ind

