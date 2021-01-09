शहर चुनें
Cricket News

176 गेंद में 50 रन बनाकर आउट हुए पुजारा, फैंस तो फैंस रिकी पोटिंग तक ने उठाए सवाल

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Sat, 09 Jan 2021 01:54 PM IST
चेतेश्वर पुजारा
चेतेश्वर पुजारा - फोटो : Social media
टेस्ट विशेषज्ञ चेतेश्वर पुजारा की धीमी बल्लेबाजी और फॉर्म में चल रहे खिलाड़ियों की चोट भारतीय टीम पर भारी पड़ी और ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने कुल 197 रन की बढ़त लेकर तीसरे क्रिकेट टेस्ट में तीसरे दिन शनिवार को शिकंजा कस दिया। चेतेश्वर पुजारा समेत सीनियर बल्लेबाजों के बेहद रक्षात्मक रवैये ने भारत को दबाव में ला दिया।
