IPL 2018: चेन्नई सुपरकिंग्स ने रिटेन किए अपने ये तीन 'ब्रह्मास्त्र', इन दो को छोड़ा नीलामी में

डिजिटल स्पोर्ट्स टीम- अमर उजाला

Updated Sat, 23 Dec 2017 09:52 AM IST
Chennai Super Kings retain Dhoni Raina and Jadeja for ipl 2018

2018 इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग (आईपीएल) में चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स (सीएसके) की वापसी के साथ ही उनके तीन प्रमुख खिलाड़ी कप्तान महेंद्र सिंह धोनी, सुरेश रैना और रवींद्र जडेजा के बार फिर पीली जर्सी पहनकर खेलते हुए दिखाई देंगे। 

