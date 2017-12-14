Download App
टीम इंडिया के लिए खतरे की घंटी, फॉर्म में आए डीविलियर्स, खेली ताबड़तोड़ पारी

डिजिटल स्पोर्ट्स टीम- अमर उजाला

Updated Thu, 14 Dec 2017 04:08 PM IST
ab devilliers played amazing innings and makes his team into finals of csa t20 challenge

टीम इंडिया के लिए दक्षिण अफ्रीका दौरे से पहले वॉर्निंग बेल बज चुकी है। प्रोटियाज टीम के एबी डीविलियर्स फॉर्म में लौट चुके हैं। मिस्टर 360 डिग्री के नाम से मशहूर एबी डीविलियर्स ने सीएसए टी20 चैलेंज में तूफानी पारी खेलकर अपनी टीम टाइटंस को फाइनल में पहुंचाया।

ab devilliers south africa team india savind

