टीम इंडिया के लिए खतरे की घंटी, फॉर्म में आए डीविलियर्स, खेली ताबड़तोड़ पारी
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Cricket
›
Cricket News
›
ab devilliers played amazing innings and makes his team into finals of csa t20 challenge{"_id":"5a3254b34f1c1b8d698c1965","slug":"ab-devilliers-played-amazing-innings-and-makes-his-team-into-finals-of-csa-t20-challenge","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091f\u0940\u092e \u0907\u0902\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0916\u0924\u0930\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0940, \u092b\u0949\u0930\u094d\u092e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u090f \u0921\u0940\u0935\u093f\u0932\u093f\u092f\u0930\u094d\u0938, \u0916\u0947\u0932\u0940 \u0924\u093e\u092c\u095c\u0924\u094b\u095c \u092a\u093e\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
टीम इंडिया के लिए दक्षिण अफ्रीका दौरे से पहले वॉर्निंग बेल बज चुकी है। प्रोटियाज टीम के एबी डीविलियर्स फॉर्म में लौट चुके हैं। मिस्टर 360 डिग्री के नाम से मशहूर एबी डीविलियर्स ने सीएसए टी20 चैलेंज में तूफानी पारी खेलकर अपनी टीम टाइटंस को फाइनल में पहुंचाया।
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.