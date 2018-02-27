शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Chandigarh ›   sridevi named doll in singapore restaurant, sridevi named restaurant in chennai

श्रीदेवी का 'स्टारडम', कहीं पर लगी है नाम की 'गुड़िया', कहीं पर नाम से 100 व्यंजन

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Tue, 27 Feb 2018 01:39 PM IST
sridevi named doll in singapore restaurant, sridevi named restaurant in chennai
1 of 5
स्वभाव से शर्मीली, चुलबुली श्रीदेवी 54 साल की उम्र में भी इतनी खूबसूरत थी कि उनकी एक झलक पाने के लिए लोग पागल हुए रहते थे।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
sridevi sridevi death sridevi news sridevi funeral sridevi movies sridevi named doll

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all entertainment news in Hindi related to bollywood news, Tv news, hollywood news, movie reviews etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from entertainment and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

first female bollywood superstar sridevi biography
Bollywood

जानिए, श्रीअम्मा कैसे बनी सुपरस्टार 'श्रीदेवी', स्कूल का मुंह तक नहीं देखा कभी

27 फरवरी 2018

sridevi last movie may be shahrukh khan starr zero, jhanvi kapoor starr dhadak
Bollywood

सिर्फ 'जीरो' ही नहीं, इस मूवी में भी नजर आ सकती हैं श्रीदेवी, कुछ ऐसा होगा रोल

27 फरवरी 2018

sridevi death shocking for anil kapoor and sonam kapoor
Bollywood

जब दुबई से मिली श्रीदेवी की मौत की खबर, पंजाब में ऐसी हो गई थी 'बाप-बेटी' की हालत

27 फरवरी 2018

sridevi daughter Jhanvi Kapoor dhadak based on honour killing
Bollywood

बेटी का हरियाणवी अंदाज देखने से पहले चली गईं श्रीदेवी, ऑनर किलिंग से जुड़ा कनेक्शन

27 फरवरी 2018

Boney Kapoor asked not to leave Dubai by police also call logs and medical documents looked out
Bollywood

पुलिस ने बोनी कपूर को दुबई छोड़ने से किया मना, इस नए खुलासे से साजिश में बदली श्रीदेवी की मौत

27 फरवरी 2018

sridevi postmortem report and more truths reveals the death cause
Bollywood

श्रीदेवी की पोस्टमॉर्टम रिपोर्ट में नया चौंकाने वाला खुलासा, शराब के साथ इस चीज का भी था असर

27 फरवरी 2018

More in Bollywood

when sridevi died boney kapoor attend up investors summit 2018
Bollywood

पहली बार सामने आईं तस्वीरें, आखिर श्रीदेवी को दुबई में अकेला छोड़ कहां गए थे बोनी कपूर

27 फरवरी 2018

sridevi death reports raises these 5 questions
Bollywood

आखिर एक घंटे पहले कैसे आ गई श्रीदेवी की मौत की खबर, नए खुलासे के साथ खड़े हुए ये 5 सवाल

27 फरवरी 2018

sridevi death and suspense about the three and half hour time
Bollywood

श्रीदेवी की मौत और वो साढ़े तीन घंटे...ये रही असली सच्चाई

27 फरवरी 2018

veteran actress sridevi accidental drowning death journey
Bollywood

आखिर कैसे पिछले 2 दिन में बदल गई श्रीदेवी की मौत की वजह, जानिए पूरा घटनाक्रम

27 फरवरी 2018

sridevi last ad chings snacky oats viral video
Bollywood

VIDEO: ये था श्रीदेवी का आखिरी प्रोजेक्ट, बच्चों के लिए किया था ये काम

27 फरवरी 2018

Sridevi death mystery: Public prosecutor speaks for the first time, conspiracy theory involved
Bollywood

श्रीदेवी की मौत के पीछे 'साजिश'? दुबई पब्लिक प्रॉसिक्यूटर का पहली बार चौंकाने वाला बयान

27 फरवरी 2018

Sridevi mysterious death reality all live updates here
Bollywood

श्रीदेवी की मौत के मामले में नया मोड़, ऑटोप्सी रिपोर्ट में निधन के समय को लेकर बड़ा खुलासा

27 फरवरी 2018

Sridevi death mystery did she really drown in bathtub
Bollywood

रहस्य बनकर रह गई श्रीदेवी की मौत, बाथटब में गिरने पर उठ रहे कई सवाल

27 फरवरी 2018

Watch Anil Kapoor and Sridevi dance together for the last time in this viral video
Bollywood

आखिरी बार अनिल कपूर के साथ यहां डांस करती देखी गई थीं श्रीदेवी, सामने आया वीडियो

27 फरवरी 2018

bollywood stars reaction on actress sridevi death mystery
Bollywood

श्रीदेवी की मौत पर बॉलीवुड का बड़ा बयान, खुलासों पर नहीं कर पा रहें यकीन

27 फरवरी 2018

Indian ambassador to UAE Navdeep Suri opens up on Sridevi death and process of returning to India
Bollywood

UAE में भारत के राजदूत का बड़ा खुलासा, बताया कब तक लाया जाएगा श्रीदेवी का शव

27 फरवरी 2018

Sridevi death case Boney Kapoor not interrogated by Dubai Police
Bollywood

श्रीदेवी मामले में बोनी कपूर से दुबई पुलिस ने नहीं की पूछताछ, ये बड़ी वजह आई सामने

27 फरवरी 2018

hate story 4 bold actress rare seen photos
Bollywood

'हेट स्टोरी 4' की बोल्ड ब्यूटी उर्वशी की ये तस्वीरें देखकर अपनी आंखों पर भरोसा नहीं होगा

27 फरवरी 2018

postmortem Reports confirmed that sridevi died due to drowning in bathtub
Bollywood

पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट में सामने आया श्रीदेवी की मौत का असली सच, पिछले सारे दावे निकले झूठे

26 फरवरी 2018

Kangana Ranaut Disturbed By Sridevi Sudden death she Takes Break From Shooting Of Manikarnika
Bollywood

श्रीदेवी के निधन से कंगना रनौत को लगा झटका, हुआ कुछ ऐसा कि रोकनी पड़ी 'मणिकर्णिका' की शूटिंग

27 फरवरी 2018

sridevi well wishers arrive at anil kapoor house latest pictures
Bollywood

श्रीदेवी को श्रद्धांजलि देने के लिए लगा बॉलीवुड हस्तियों का तांता, अनिल कपूर के घर जमावड़ा

27 फरवरी 2018

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.