श्रीदेवी का 'स्टारडम', कहीं पर लगी है नाम की 'गुड़िया', कहीं पर नाम से 100 व्यंजन
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Tue, 27 Feb 2018 01:39 PM IST
स्वभाव से शर्मीली, चुलबुली श्रीदेवी 54 साल की उम्र में भी इतनी खूबसूरत थी कि उनकी एक झलक पाने के लिए लोग पागल हुए रहते थे।
