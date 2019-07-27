शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Chandigarh ›   Kargil Vijay Diwas, Unique Device, Remote Control Helicopter Invented by NCC Cadets

दो युवाओं ने बनाया रिमोट से कंट्रोल होने वाला हेलीकॉप्टर, 40 मिनट हवा में रह सकता है

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, करनाल (हरियाणा), Updated Sat, 27 Jul 2019 06:25 PM IST
मॉडल प्रदर्शित करते एनसीसी कैडेट
1 of 5
मॉडल प्रदर्शित करते एनसीसी कैडेट - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गजब के हुनर को सलाम, दो युवाओं ने एक ऐसा हेलीकॉप्टर बनाया, जो रिमोट से कंट्रोल होता है और करीब 40 मिनट तक हवा में रहकर काम कर सकता है। देखिए तस्वीरें...
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
kargil vijay diwas unique device remote control helicopter ncc cadets govt college karnal weird news
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
विज्ञापन

Recommended

सेना भर्ती रैली
Jammu

कश्मीर में दिखी बदलाव की बयार, सेना भर्ती रैली के लिए पांच हजार युवाओं ने कराया पंजीकरण

11 जुलाई 2019

अभिनव दीप
Lucknow

महिला मुद्दों पर आधारित होती हैं अभिनव की पेंटिंग्स, कला के माध्यम से समाज में ला रहे बदलाव

15 जुलाई 2019

ऐसे मिलेगा छात्रों को 100 प्रतिशत रोजगार
Doon Business School dehradun

ऐसे मिलेगा छात्रों को 100 प्रतिशत रोजगार
एकेटीयू की पीएचडी प्रवेश परीक्षा में शामिल जीके भट्ट
Lucknow

87 की उम्र और पढ़ने की ये चाहत, जब छड़ी और बेटे के सहारे परीक्षा केंद्र पर पहुंचे तो देखते ही रह गए सब

5 जुलाई 2019

सावन शिवरात्रि पर समस्त परिवार के अखण्ड सौभाग्य के लिए महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक- 30/ जुलाई/2019
Astrology

सावन शिवरात्रि पर समस्त परिवार के अखण्ड सौभाग्य के लिए महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक- 30/ जुलाई/2019
kashmir sopore youth getting training from indian army for new recruitment in army
Jammu

कश्मीर में आतंक का गढ़ माना जाने वाला सोपोर गया बदल, युवाओं को सेना दे रही प्री-रिक्रूटमेंट ट्रेनिंग

12 जुलाई 2019

वागीशा पंत
Lucknow

आठ साल की वागीशा ने पांच घंटे आठ मिनट तक लगातार डांस कर किया हैरान, बन सकता है विश्व रिकॉर्ड

8 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in Bashindey

martyr major vibhuti wife
Dehradun

बहादुर हैं शहीद मेजद विभूति की पत्नी नीतिका, वह हारने वाली नहीं, कॉलेज टाइम में भी ऐसी ही थीं...

21 फरवरी 2019

sheila dikshit
Delhi NCR

शीला दीक्षित की लव स्टोरी से लेकर इंदिरा को सर्व की गई जलेबी-आइसक्रीम तक, पढ़ें पूर्व सीएम के जीवन की खास बातें

11 जनवरी 2019

ऐसे मिलेगा छात्रों को 100 प्रतिशत रोजगार
Doon Business School dehradun

ऐसे मिलेगा छात्रों को 100 प्रतिशत रोजगार
विज्ञापन
अनीता कुंडू
Chandigarh

एक पुलिसवाली, जिसने फतेह की दुनिया की चौथी सबसे ऊंची चोटी...सातों पर फहराना है तिरंगा

15 जनवरी 2019

मेयर राजेश कालिया
Chandigarh

बेमिसालः कभी कूड़े से बीनते थे कागज, बेचकर भरते थे पेट, और आज मेयर बनकर दिया जवाब

20 जनवरी 2019

सावन शिवरात्रि पर समस्त परिवार के अखण्ड सौभाग्य के लिए महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक- 30/ जुलाई/2019
Astrology

सावन शिवरात्रि पर समस्त परिवार के अखण्ड सौभाग्य के लिए महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक- 30/ जुलाई/2019
आईपीएस सुभाष चंद्र दुबे
Lucknow

ये अफसर नेताओं के घर भी दबिश देने से नहीं हिचकते थे, बन गए थे कद्दावर लोगों की आंख की किरकिरी

21 फरवरी 2019

12वीं में उत्तराखंड बोर्ड टॉपर शताक्षी तिवारी
Dehradun

UK Board Result 2019: जारी हुए परिणाम, हाईस्कूल में अनंता और इंटर में शताक्षी बनीं टॉपर

31 मई 2019

muskaan
Dehradun

ऊंची उड़ान भरने को तैयार उत्तराखंड की ये बेटी, बनेगी सीमांत जिले की पहली महिला पायलट

16 मई 2019

मां-बाप के साथ नंदिनी
Chandigarh

बेमिसालः 16 साल की इस लड़की ने किया ऐसा कारनामा, रच दिया इतिहास...क्या आप कर सकते हैं

20 फरवरी 2019

बाइक का पीछा कर खदेड़ा
Lucknow

महिला की बहादुरी को सलाम, लुटेरों से भिड़ी, तमंचा ताना तो यूं चटा दी धूल, तस्वीरें

13 जून 2019

आईपीएस अनुराग वत्स
Lucknow

इन आईपीएस ने बांग्लादेश तक किया डकैतों का पीछा, सिफारिश न मानने से रसूखदार रहते थे नाराज

28 फरवरी 2019

फ्री सेवा देने वाले जमना प्रसाद
Dehradun

पीएम मोदी की दीवानगी, शपथ ग्रहण तक ग्राहकों को मुफ्त में सवारी कराएगा ये ऑटो रिक्शा ड्राइवर

28 मई 2019

अपने भाई के साथ भूपेश (पीली शर्ट में)
Dehradun

इन्हें रूस से भारत खींच लाया लोकतंत्र का महापर्व, 45 की उम्र में पहली बार किया मतदान

12 अप्रैल 2019

एवरेस्ट फतह करने वालीं शीतल
Dehradun

पिता टैक्सी चलाकर करते हैं परिवार का गुजारा, बेटी ने दुनिया की सबसे ऊंची चोटी पर तिरंगा फहराकर बढ़ाया मान

17 मई 2019

प्रगतिशील किसान रवि पाल
Agra

एमबीए पास युवा ने चुनी खेतों की राह, दिल्ली तक महक रही 'मेहनत की खुशबू', कमा रहे इतना मुनाफा

11 जून 2019

देहरादून में मनोहर पारिकर
Dehradun

बेहद सरल और सहज स्वभाव से सबके दिलों पर राज करते थे मनोहर परिकर, पढ़िए खास बातें

18 मार्च 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Dehradun

अनोखी शादी : दूल्हा घोड़ी चढ़ने से पहले करेगा रक्तदान, बराती भी करेंगे महादान

18 अप्रैल 2019

मॉडल प्रदर्शित करते एनसीसी कैडेट
मॉडल प्रदर्शित करते एनसीसी कैडेट - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मॉडल प्रदर्शित करते एनसीसी कैडेट
मॉडल प्रदर्शित करते एनसीसी कैडेट - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मॉडल प्रदर्शित करते एनसीसी कैडेट
मॉडल प्रदर्शित करते एनसीसी कैडेट - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मॉडल प्रदर्शित करते एनसीसी कैडेट
मॉडल प्रदर्शित करते एनसीसी कैडेट - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मॉडल प्रदर्शित करते एनसीसी कैडेट
मॉडल प्रदर्शित करते एनसीसी कैडेट - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

सांड की लड़ाई छुड़ाने आया शख्स, डिवाइडर पर मोड़ी गाड़ी समेत तीन वायरल वीडियो

सांड की लड़ाई में एक व्यक्ति नशे में घुस गया, फिर क्या था सांड की लगी सींग और फिर वो जाकर किनारे बैठ गया। मुंबई के ले जी रोड के डिवाइडर से एक गाड़ी मुड़ती है जिसका वीडियो हो गया वायरल और गौतम गंभीर ने शेयर किया अपनी बेटी का रैंपवॉक।

27 जुलाई 2019

कुकिंग शो 4:14

वेब सीरीज की लिस्ट में जुड़ा एक कुकिंग शो, अब दर्शक भी जाने पाएंगे कैसे बनाएं हेल्दी खाना

27 जुलाई 2019

गुलदार 1:20

पिथौरागढ़ के एक घर में घुसा गुलदार, लोगों में दहशत का माहौल

27 जुलाई 2019

डिजाइन पिक्चर 3:08

रोहित के किया अनफॉलो तो अनुष्का ने दिया करारा जवाब

27 जुलाई 2019

यूपी 1:24

यूपी की स्वाट टीम को 'हीरोगीरी' पड़ी भारी, वीडियो वायरल होने के बाद हुई कार्रवाई

27 जुलाई 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited