बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a93996c4f1c1bb0098b50e8","slug":"first-bollywood-female-superstar-sridevi-movie-chand-ka-tukda-shooting-in-chandigarh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0926\u0947\u0935\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0935\u094b 10 \u0926\u093f\u0928...\u091c\u093f\u0928\u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0936\u093e\u092f\u0926 \u0939\u0940 \u092c\u094b\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u092a\u0942\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
श्रीदेवी की जिंदगी के वो 10 दिन...जिनके बारे में शायद ही बोनी कपूर जानते हों
रूबी सिंह/अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Mon, 26 Feb 2018 12:14 PM IST
श्रीदेवी की जिंदगी से सब वाकिफ हैं, लेकिन 'चांदनी' की लाइफ के इन 10 दिनों के बारे में तो शायद पति बोनी कपूर भी नहीं जानते होंगे...
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a93996c4f1c1bb0098b50e8","slug":"first-bollywood-female-superstar-sridevi-movie-chand-ka-tukda-shooting-in-chandigarh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0926\u0947\u0935\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0935\u094b 10 \u0926\u093f\u0928...\u091c\u093f\u0928\u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0936\u093e\u092f\u0926 \u0939\u0940 \u092c\u094b\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u092a\u0942\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a93996c4f1c1bb0098b50e8","slug":"first-bollywood-female-superstar-sridevi-movie-chand-ka-tukda-shooting-in-chandigarh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0926\u0947\u0935\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0935\u094b 10 \u0926\u093f\u0928...\u091c\u093f\u0928\u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0936\u093e\u092f\u0926 \u0939\u0940 \u092c\u094b\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u092a\u0942\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a93996c4f1c1bb0098b50e8","slug":"first-bollywood-female-superstar-sridevi-movie-chand-ka-tukda-shooting-in-chandigarh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0926\u0947\u0935\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0935\u094b 10 \u0926\u093f\u0928...\u091c\u093f\u0928\u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0936\u093e\u092f\u0926 \u0939\u0940 \u092c\u094b\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u092a\u0942\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a93996c4f1c1bb0098b50e8","slug":"first-bollywood-female-superstar-sridevi-movie-chand-ka-tukda-shooting-in-chandigarh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0926\u0947\u0935\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0935\u094b 10 \u0926\u093f\u0928...\u091c\u093f\u0928\u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0936\u093e\u092f\u0926 \u0939\u0940 \u092c\u094b\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u092a\u0942\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a93996c4f1c1bb0098b50e8","slug":"first-bollywood-female-superstar-sridevi-movie-chand-ka-tukda-shooting-in-chandigarh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0926\u0947\u0935\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0935\u094b 10 \u0926\u093f\u0928...\u091c\u093f\u0928\u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0936\u093e\u092f\u0926 \u0939\u0940 \u092c\u094b\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u092a\u0942\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a93996c4f1c1bb0098b50e8","slug":"first-bollywood-female-superstar-sridevi-movie-chand-ka-tukda-shooting-in-chandigarh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0926\u0947\u0935\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0935\u094b 10 \u0926\u093f\u0928...\u091c\u093f\u0928\u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0936\u093e\u092f\u0926 \u0939\u0940 \u092c\u094b\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u092a\u0942\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a93996c4f1c1bb0098b50e8","slug":"first-bollywood-female-superstar-sridevi-movie-chand-ka-tukda-shooting-in-chandigarh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0926\u0947\u0935\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0935\u094b 10 \u0926\u093f\u0928...\u091c\u093f\u0928\u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0936\u093e\u092f\u0926 \u0939\u0940 \u092c\u094b\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u092a\u0942\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a93996c4f1c1bb0098b50e8","slug":"first-bollywood-female-superstar-sridevi-movie-chand-ka-tukda-shooting-in-chandigarh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0926\u0947\u0935\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0935\u094b 10 \u0926\u093f\u0928...\u091c\u093f\u0928\u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0936\u093e\u092f\u0926 \u0939\u0940 \u092c\u094b\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u092a\u0942\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a93996c4f1c1bb0098b50e8","slug":"first-bollywood-female-superstar-sridevi-movie-chand-ka-tukda-shooting-in-chandigarh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0926\u0947\u0935\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0935\u094b 10 \u0926\u093f\u0928...\u091c\u093f\u0928\u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0936\u093e\u092f\u0926 \u0939\u0940 \u092c\u094b\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u092a\u0942\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a93996c4f1c1bb0098b50e8","slug":"first-bollywood-female-superstar-sridevi-movie-chand-ka-tukda-shooting-in-chandigarh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0926\u0947\u0935\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0935\u094b 10 \u0926\u093f\u0928...\u091c\u093f\u0928\u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0936\u093e\u092f\u0926 \u0939\u0940 \u092c\u094b\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u092a\u0942\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a93996c4f1c1bb0098b50e8","slug":"first-bollywood-female-superstar-sridevi-movie-chand-ka-tukda-shooting-in-chandigarh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0926\u0947\u0935\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0935\u094b 10 \u0926\u093f\u0928...\u091c\u093f\u0928\u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0936\u093e\u092f\u0926 \u0939\u0940 \u092c\u094b\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u092a\u0942\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.