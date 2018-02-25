बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a9298224f1c1b2d068b8895","slug":"bollywood-actress-sridevi-visited-golden-temple-amritsar-in-year-2013","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Pics: \u091c\u092c \u0917\u094b\u0932\u094d\u0921\u0928 \u091f\u0947\u0902\u092a\u0932 \u0906\u0908 \u0936\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0926\u0947\u0935\u0940 \u0924\u094b \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0905\u0902\u0926\u093e\u091c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0940\u0902, \u0928\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0930\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u0930\u0939 \u0917\u090f \u0932\u094b\u0917","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Pics: जब गोल्डन टेंपल आई श्रीदेवी तो ऐसे अंदाज में दिखीं, निहारते ही रह गए लोग
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Sun, 25 Feb 2018 06:51 PM IST
'हवा हवाई गर्ल' श्रीदेवी अपनी जिंदगी के लिए रब का शुक्रिया करने श्री हरमिंदर साहिब आई थीं तो उनकी एक झलक देखने को भीड़ जुट गई थी।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a9298224f1c1b2d068b8895","slug":"bollywood-actress-sridevi-visited-golden-temple-amritsar-in-year-2013","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Pics: \u091c\u092c \u0917\u094b\u0932\u094d\u0921\u0928 \u091f\u0947\u0902\u092a\u0932 \u0906\u0908 \u0936\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0926\u0947\u0935\u0940 \u0924\u094b \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0905\u0902\u0926\u093e\u091c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0940\u0902, \u0928\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0930\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u0930\u0939 \u0917\u090f \u0932\u094b\u0917","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a9298224f1c1b2d068b8895","slug":"bollywood-actress-sridevi-visited-golden-temple-amritsar-in-year-2013","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Pics: \u091c\u092c \u0917\u094b\u0932\u094d\u0921\u0928 \u091f\u0947\u0902\u092a\u0932 \u0906\u0908 \u0936\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0926\u0947\u0935\u0940 \u0924\u094b \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0905\u0902\u0926\u093e\u091c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0940\u0902, \u0928\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0930\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u0930\u0939 \u0917\u090f \u0932\u094b\u0917","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a9298224f1c1b2d068b8895","slug":"bollywood-actress-sridevi-visited-golden-temple-amritsar-in-year-2013","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Pics: \u091c\u092c \u0917\u094b\u0932\u094d\u0921\u0928 \u091f\u0947\u0902\u092a\u0932 \u0906\u0908 \u0936\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0926\u0947\u0935\u0940 \u0924\u094b \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0905\u0902\u0926\u093e\u091c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0940\u0902, \u0928\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0930\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u0930\u0939 \u0917\u090f \u0932\u094b\u0917","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a9298224f1c1b2d068b8895","slug":"bollywood-actress-sridevi-visited-golden-temple-amritsar-in-year-2013","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Pics: \u091c\u092c \u0917\u094b\u0932\u094d\u0921\u0928 \u091f\u0947\u0902\u092a\u0932 \u0906\u0908 \u0936\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0926\u0947\u0935\u0940 \u0924\u094b \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0905\u0902\u0926\u093e\u091c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0940\u0902, \u0928\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0930\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u0930\u0939 \u0917\u090f \u0932\u094b\u0917","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a9298224f1c1b2d068b8895","slug":"bollywood-actress-sridevi-visited-golden-temple-amritsar-in-year-2013","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Pics: \u091c\u092c \u0917\u094b\u0932\u094d\u0921\u0928 \u091f\u0947\u0902\u092a\u0932 \u0906\u0908 \u0936\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0926\u0947\u0935\u0940 \u0924\u094b \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0905\u0902\u0926\u093e\u091c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0940\u0902, \u0928\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0930\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u0930\u0939 \u0917\u090f \u0932\u094b\u0917","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.