श्रीदेवी और मधुबाला से जुड़ा ये 'अनोखा' इत्तेफाक, यकीनन जानता नहीं होगा कोई
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, कुरुक्षेत्र(हरियाणा), Updated Mon, 26 Feb 2018 12:14 PM IST
'रुप की रानी' श्रीदेवी की मौत के साथ ही अदाकारा मधुबाला के साथ उनका एक ऐसा इत्तेफाक जुड़ गया है, जिसके बारे में यकीनन कोई नहीं जानता होगा।
