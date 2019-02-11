बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5c612da1bdec224c0b4898b0","slug":"bollywood-actress-sapna-choudhary-biography-success-story","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"12 \u0915\u0940 \u0909\u092e\u094d\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0917\u090f \u0925\u0947 \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e, \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0938\u092a\u0928\u093e \u091a\u094c\u0927\u0930\u0940 \u092c\u0928\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c\u094b\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0927\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0928, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
12 की उम्र में छोड़ गए थे पिता, फिर भी सपना चौधरी बनीं करोड़ों दिलों की धड़कन, जानिए कैसे
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Mon, 11 Feb 2019 01:41 PM IST
12 साल की उम्र में पिता छोड़कर चले गए थे, पर सपना चौधरी ने हिम्मत नहीं हारी और करोड़ों दिलों की धड़कन बनकर गजब के हौंसले की मिसाल पेश की। पढ़ें एक्ट्रेस के संघर्ष की कहानी...
