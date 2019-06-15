शहर चुनें

brain disease linked to lychee toxins kills children in muzaffarpur bihar, what in report

बिहार में दिमागी बुखार का बढ़ता कहर, मौत के आगे डॉक्टर भी बेबस

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Sat, 15 Jun 2019 04:20 PM IST
बिहार में दिमागी बुखार का कहर
बिहार में दिमागी बुखार का कहर - फोटो : सभी तस्वीरें पीटीआई से
बिहार में मस्तिष्क ज्वर (चमकी बुखार) सहित अन्य अज्ञात बीमारी की वजह से अब तक 69 जानें जा चुकी हैं। मरने वालों में बच्चों की संख्या सबसे ज्यादा है। जबकि इसकी चपेट में आने वाले बच्चों की संख्या 203 तक पहुंच गई है। इस बीमारी का सर्वाधिक असर मुजफ्फरपुर जिले में हो रहा है।

मुजफ्फरपुर के सिविल सर्जन डॉक्टर शैलेष प्रसाद सिंह के मुताबिक इन मौतों की वजह हाइपोग्लाइसीमिया और अन्य अज्ञात बीमारी है। इस बीच सीएनएन की एक रिपोर्ट में इन मौतों की वजह को लीची भी बताया गया है।
lychee lychee fruit muzaffarpur brain fever in bihar encephalitis syndrome children brain disease
