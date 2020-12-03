शहर चुनें
भोपाल: लंदन स्पा में हो रही थी जिस्मफरोशी, जानें पुलिस ने कैसे किया भंडाफोड़

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मध्य प्रदेश, Updated Thu, 03 Dec 2020 05:02 PM IST
लंदन स्पा भोपाल - फोटो : social media
भोपाल में पुलिस ने फिर स्पा और सैलून की आड़ में चल रहे देह व्यापार के गोरखधंधे का पर्दाफाश किया। भोपाल क्राइम ब्रांच पुलिस ने कोलार क्षेत्र में लंदन स्पा सेंटर से तीन महिला सहित पांच आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार किया है। पुलिस के मुताबिक, लंदन स्पा सेंटर में स्पा और सैलून की आड़ में देह व्यापार का अवैध धंधा चल रहा था।
